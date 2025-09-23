Who this has an impact, when he starts and how it could affect us American immigration





The announcement by President Donald Trump of a new fee of $ 100,000 on H-1B visas has caused a burst of confusion among companies that use the Visa program, as well as among workers and immigrant countries around the world, while they were trying to assess its impact.

Here is what we know about new changes and how they will affect the industries that rely on the Visa program to call on highly skilled workers.

What is a H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is a legal immigration program that allows American employers to temporarily hire foreign workers qualified in “specialized professions” in the health care, technology and finance industries, among other areas related to STEMs.

For the purposes of the Visa program, a specialized profession is defined as a job that requires at least one baccalaureate or more and the theoretical and practical application of a highly specialized body of knowledge.

The Visa program, created by the 1990 law on immigration, was initially designed to meet the essential needs of labor, which facilitates the search for employers with workers with specialized skills that were more difficult to find in the United States.

According to the Labor Department, there are legal standards to protect American workers with similar jobs against the effects negatively by the employment of foreign workers.

But in recent years, some democratic and republican legislators have been pressure for a reform and increased monitoring of the program, saying that it had moved from American workers and abolished wages.

Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, told NBC News that Trump had promised to put American workers first, and this common sense action does exactly this while discouraging the companies to spam the system and reduce wages. “”

What has changed and is affected?

On Friday, Trump signed a proclamation requiring a payment of $ 100,000 to support new H-1B visa requests submitted after September 21, a strong increase in current costs, which are generally $ 2,000 to around $ 5,000.

But the new policy, which entered into force on Sunday, did not specify whether the new steep charge was only applied to new applications or those of people who currently hold H-1B visas or the search for renewals. This led to a wave of confusion during the weekend, as workers and businesses were trying to understand who would be affected.

According to the directives of the State Department and the American citizenship and immigration services issued this week, the costs of $ 100,000 on H-1B visas are unique costs and only applies to new requests.

This does not affect people who had valid H-1B visas issued before September 21, and this does not change the costs of costs for those who require H-1B visa renewals.

The new requests submitted before Sunday “are not affected”, according to customs and the protection of American borders.

Current H-1B visa holders can still travel inside and outside the United States, according to guidelines.

What is the next step for the visiting carriers and candidates?

Anyone looking for an H-1B visa is generally sponsored by an American employer.

The State Department and USCIS have already been invited to start implementing new monetary requirements “for employers submitting new H-1B visa requests for people residing outside the United States, according to the CBP.

Large technological companies have relied on the approvals of the Visa program to hire employees from abroad. USCIS data show that Amazon is the best beneficiary of the program, with more than 10,000 approvals since October 1, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, with 5,500, and Microsoft and Meta, with more than 5,000 each. Apple and Google also gathered more than 4,000 approvals each. The other companies with more than 2,000 approvals included Jpmorganchase and Wal-Mart.

According to the law, only 65,000 new H-1B visas can be issued each year, more than 20,000 approvals reserved for foreign workers who have advanced diplomas from American colleges and universities.

With H-1B visa petitions exceeding the annual ceiling of 85,000 approvals each year, a lottery system is used to select those that will be invited to apply. According to FWD.us, a non -profit and governmental advocacy group.

For the last H-1B lottery round, for which the registration closed in March, around 339,000 people applied, exceeding the annual ceiling. Among these, 120,141 applications were selected for the lottery, according to USCIS data. The new costs will not affect these candidates.

But future candidates residing outside the United States and aim to register for the next lottery, scheduled for the start of next year, could be subject to new costs.

Employers must have a documentation for payment of $ 100,000 before filing H-1B petitions on behalf of the workers, according to the White House.

Who will be the most affected?

Based on previous trends, Chinese people and India targeting computer-related jobs in the United States are probably the first to start feeling the training effects for H-1B visa changes.

For more than a decade, around 60% of H-1B workers approved each year have occupied computer-related jobs, according to Pew Research. The majority of H-1B approvals since 2010 went to workers born in India, followed by Chinese workers, who represented around 10% of visa approvals during the same period.

