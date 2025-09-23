Loading The country of hope and glory? Great Britain has remained hoping while Trump took on glory. Rather than a demonstration of soft power, it seemed an illustration of its limits. The creator of the sentence, Harvard Scholar Joe NewYears ago, said: power is the ability to affect others to get what you want. There are three basic ways to make these coacitions, payment and attraction. Hard power is the use of coercion and payment. Soft power is the ability to achieve the results preferred by the attraction. If a state can define the agenda for others or shape their preferences, it can save a lot on carrots and sticks. But it can rarely replace completely either. Thus, the need for intelligent strategies that combine both hard and soft energy tools. He nicknamed this intelligent power. A little sycophance can take the edge of a meeting with Trump. But the soft power does not interest him. He believes in prices and threats and threats and private awards. It actively destroyed the soft power that America had built more than eight decades of post-war period through its benign hegemony (mainly), its reconstruction of Japan and defeated Germany, its Marshall plan, its cultural power, the popular brands, the main universities, its creation of public goods such as the World Bank and the UN, its image of fresh modernity.

It is all lost or threatened. Soft Power does not work on Trump, so he doesn't understand how it could work on others. Reduced to the power offense lasts only, Trump has no chance of exercising intelligent power. In a coincidence of irresistible symbolism, Joe Nye died this year. The American president may not have been influenced by the best efforts of the nearby allies in soft power, but he is deferential to the hard power of the traditional enemies of the Americas. Putin and Trump leave the press conference at the end of their meeting in Alaska. Credit: AP Even if Trump was paraded ceremoniously at the Windsor castle in a carriage pulled by horses, Vladimir Putin unleashed all hell in Ukraine and intensifying his intrusions in the airspace of his European neighbors. Over the past 10 days, Russian drones and fighter planes have violated the airspace of Poland, Romania and Estonia, all NATO countries. In a fourth event, German and Swedish fighter planes scrambled to monitor a Russian military surveillance plane on the dark flying in the Baltic Sea, the transponders are extended and no flight plan has been housed.

The carelessness of Russia in the air, along our eastern flank, increases in frequency, said NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte. At the same time, Moscow triggered some of the largest day of a day of his invasion of Ukraine. Loading The Bloomberg News Service reported that Putin concluded that he could degenerate with impunity. He quoted unwelcome sources of the Kremlin saying that after Trump had deployed the red carpet for Putin in Alaska last month, the Russian chief decided that he was unlikely that Trump will do a lot. So far, his bet is useful. Trump has not raised a finger against Putin. Indeed, he exempted Russia from prices while he launched them against each American ally on the planet. Putin boasted in Alaska that Russian trade with the United States grew up under Trump. During the same week, Trump announced that Hed had entered into an agreement with Chinas Xi Jinping on the future of Tiktoks in the United States. Last year, the US Congress legislated that the Chinese owner, Bytedance, had to assign him to prevent Beijing from checking its content. Trump approved the law at the time.