ATC rejects Imran Khan's request to stop in GHQ's attack procedures





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, imagined before sitting in a car in the middle of strict security outside an Islamabad court. AFP / File

Rawalpindi: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the advocacy of the Imran Khan on Tuesday on Tuesday, requesting the judicial procedures in a case of May 9 concerning the attack against the general seat (GHQ).

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, carried out the hearing today on two petitions, deposited by Khan, asking the court to provide images of the video surveillance of the legal proceedings on September 19 and to stop the procedure until the prescription of the High Court on the transfer of the trial to prison.

During the hearing, where Khan was presented practically in court via Whatsapp Link, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Faisal Malik, argued that they did not want to be part of the case procedure without consultation with the former Prime Minister.

To this, the court said: “At the last hearing, you consulted the founder of PTI who [then] boycotted the procedure “.

When he advised by the Court to challenge WhatsApp communication before the High Court, lawyer Malik said they had already done so.

“”[A] The WhatsApp call cannot be considered as [attendance] Via a video link, “said the lawyer by asking the court more time to challenge the previous ordinance of the Court.

“You can challenge it [however] The procedure of the court cannot be arrested, “replied the court.

Stressing that the defense lawyers boycotted the previous hearing, prosecutor Ikram Amin said that the accusation was forced to answer any of their questions.

“Defense lawyers boycott the court hearing and then require more time the next day. Their conduct shows that they are not serious about the trial,” said the prosecutor, adding that the defense team was wasting court.

Responding to the argument of the prosecutor Zaheer Shah according to which the question of the court order was equivalent to an outrage in the court, the lawyer Malik declared that they were simply looking for a fair trial.

“If the suspect cannot listen to his lawyer and vice versa, how is it a fair trial,” said the defense lawyer.

At the request of the defense team for video surveillance images, Prosecutor Zaheer said that in accordance with the High Court of Lahore (LHC) directives, neither a sequence nor a transcription can be provided to anyone.

To this, Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the court does not force the government's instructions but operates according to the Constitution.

“It is not possible to present a person locked in a cell on WhatsApp,” said Raja, to which the court said it had the right to challenge the court order.

After hearing the arguments of the two teams, the court rejected the petitions filed by the former Prime Minister.

With a total of 41 witnesses recording their declarations in the case, the court also postponed the hearing until September 27.

The development follows the decision of the ATC last week to reject Khan's plea for appearance in person in the case after the Punjab government has canceled the trial in prison of all May 9, including the GHQ attack case.

GHQ attack

The founder of the PTI, Khan, as well as dozens of other PTI workers, charged in the GHQ attack case concerned the violent demonstrations of May 9 in December 2024.

More than 143 people, including Khan, were appointed accused in the case, while 23 years, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. In addition, all the accused were prohibited from traveling abroad.

At least 70 PTI leaders have been accused of planning the events of May 9 and encouraging workers and supporters to attack military and government facilities following the arrest of the Prime Minister ousted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the Prime Minister Khan was arrested in the 190 million regulations. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were placed behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks against military facilities in 2023.

During the demonstrations, the disbelievers targeted civil and military facilities, including the Jinnah house and the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

