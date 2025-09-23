Highlight to Jokowi on the media of Prabowo-Gibran 2 period







Jakarta – Not even a year ordered in Indonesia, the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO and vice-president Gibran Rakabum Raka was encouraged to manage two periods of government. This encouragement came out of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). For journalists, he said that if he had governed the ranks of volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran for the coming period. “From the start, I transmitted to all the volunteers for that (support Prabowo -gibran two periods),” said Jokowi detikjatengFriday (19/09/2025). “Yes, since what I ordered like this to support the government of President Prabowo-Gibran for two periods,” he continued. Scroll to continue with content Attitude Jokowi This then harvested many responses from several political figures. From PKB, Jazilul Fawaid said if not in a hurry to provide support. However, the PKB Wattum said that it would remain perpendicular to the Prabowo government in the future. “Ojo is difficult. If it is not time to pray, do not first call prayer. Leave Pak Prabowo which is now active in a speech on the world scene, leave it first. Ojo is difficult,” Jazilul told the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (09/22/2025). Meanwhile, the rival of presidential elections in 2024 of Prabowo, Ganjar Pranowo, revealed that he respected the attitude of each citizen. But for him, what is more important is to solve the problems that arise in the community. “Let's think of now. Helping people who are difficult,” said Ganjar, quoted from Detik NewsMonday (9/22). The latest responses emerged from the Democratic Party. The secretary general (secretary general) of the Democratic Party, Herman Khaeron, said that the Democrats had not yet discussed the appointment. He said that if the Democrats are currently focusing on the success of current governance. “The Democrats are seriously and seriously seeking to succeed the government's government program of President Prabowo. Democratic executives both in the executive and legislative objective so that this government is successful and that the public feels this success so that so far, he has not talked to the presidential candidate,” Kara Herman Khaeron told journalists on Tuesday (23/09/205). PDIP spokesperson Gunur Romli also gave a different answer. Regarding Jokowi's attitude, he said that if it was reasonable. He said that if the action had been carried out by Jokowi for his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. So what exactly is the reason for the premature care of Jokowi for Prabowo-Gibran to advance in the second period later? To what extent will this affect the dynamics of politics among Prabowo supporters? Presentation of the executive director of Indonesian political parameters, follow the discussion in the editorial journal. Before the evening, detiksore will bring the investment class. This time, the subject to be discussed is to manage finances with the monetary card method. Later, with this method, a person should not fall into a lack of money in the middle of the month. How to practice money mapping strategies? Follow the discussion on Sunsetalk. Continue to follow the in-depth examination of hot news on AFP day in a day that is broadcast live (live streaming) from Monday to Friday, 3.30 p.m.-8.00 WIB, at 20.detik.com and Tiktok Detikcom. Do not miss the analysis of the stock market movement before the end of the JCI at the start of the event. Transmit your comments via the live chat column available. “Detik Mal, Nggak Cuma Hore-Hore!” (FAR / VYS)

