Trump used the Charlie Kirks memorial to alienate many Americans whom he has sworn to serve





When President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of people at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, gathered on Sunday to commemorate Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 while he was expressed at the University of Utah Valley, he described the founder of 31 years of Tourning Point USA as a missionary and a big goal. He did not hate his opponents.

I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry.

President Donald Trump

But then, demonstrating that he cannot even allow the deceased to be at the center of his own commemorative service, Trump interrupted: this is where I did not agree with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Erika, he said, looking at Kirks Widow, who, at the same service, said that she had forgiven her husband's killer.

But now Erika can speak to me, said Trump after absorbing the laughter of the crowd, and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that this is not true. It may have been the worst absolute means of channeling Charlie Kirk's leading challenges.

The Christian implications of the Trumps Declaration are overwhelming to say the least. Despite the profession of Christianity, Trump rejects a direct command of Jesus himself to love his enemies and does not seem to feel shame or embarrassment to admit it.

If the words of Jesus cannot convince a self-proclaimed non-denominal Christian (who said, it was God who saved me from the assassination in July) that expressing him hatred for his opponents is not right, then why Erika Kirk, or someone else, disturbed?

No one should be shocked by what Trump said. There is nothing new about Trump by saying something that gives the public the reason to question the sincerity of his beliefs. In 2015, he could neither quote a favorite biblical verse nor admit that he needed forgiveness. Because, as he said, why should I repent or ask for forgiveness if I don't make mistakes?

Then there was the thing of the two Corinthians. Although there are biblical Christians and scholars who say two and not the second Corinthians to refer to this epistle of Paul, prevails over the verbalization of two Corinthians during a speech at the University of Liberty in 2016 was another moment which suggested a deep unknown with the Bible. After all this, in 2020, Trump held a Bible in Washingtons Lafayette Square just after Hed had people protesting on the murder of George Floyds. He seems to see the Bible as a political weapon and not as a religious text which should inform, among other things, how he speaks and treats his opponents. Or he sees it as money. He started to sell $ 60 Trump Bibles last year.

But even if I am a Christian, my main concern is not that prevailing over the hatred of his adversaries is a daring and unrepentant contempt for a command directly outside the mouth of Jesus, but that it is an equally daring statement as it does not consider the president himself for all Americans. Each President of the United States has adversaries, but have we heard a president declaring his hatred for them?

We have to expect people who were elected to direct the country to commit to being president of all the bodysuits.

On the contrary, we have just expected that people who were elected to direct the country to commit to being president of all the Bodys. George W. Bush made this commitment when he delivered his victory speech in 2000: whether you voted for me or not, I will do my best to serve your interests and I will work to win your respect. Barack Obama said, and these Americans I have not yet won, I may not have won your vote, but I hear your voice, I need your help, and I will also be your president. Joe Biden said that I will work so hard for those who have not voted for me as those who did. Even Trump, in 2016, said, I am committed to all the citizens of our lands that I will be president of all Americans.

Now, in case we have not already understood, Trump wants us to know that his president for some Americans. This is the only conclusion that we can draw unless we accept the absurd idea that Trump expects to faithfully serve the Americans whom he hates.

Obviously, prevailing on bias towards his supporters was already clear. The most recent and blatant example came after Kirk was killed. Trump had lowered flags for Kirk, and Air Force Two stolen the body of Kirks from Utah to Arizona, but Trump did not do as much as the Call of Minnesota Tim Walz in June after the lecturer of the Minnesota Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Yvette, Yvette, Yvette was shot.

Why should I call her? Trump said of Walz before rejecting the idea as a waste of time. A Walz spokesman then said that the governor wanted President Trump to be president of all Americans.

That he decides that certain American victims of political violence deserve more compassion than others, or even demanding that the Attorney General has accusations against his opponents, every day, we get more evidence than Trump is not the president of all Americans.

And on Sunday, we heard directly from him that he does not intend to be.

