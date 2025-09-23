The man accused of having tried to kill Trump rests his case





What to know about the trial of the assassination attempt Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh, the man accused of having tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, will be on trial.

The man accused of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in Florida last year when he presented himself for a re -election rested his file on Monday, September 22, paving the way for closing the arguments and deliberations of the jury.

Ryan Routh, 59, called three witnesses to the stand, an expert in firearms and two knowledge while he was trying to distance himself from allegations that he planned to fatally draw Trump, while the presidential candidate then Republican was golfing on September 15, 2024.

Roth suggested that he was not able to kill Trump, partly because of what he described as his defective equipment, but mainly because of his “gentle and non -violent nature”.

“I wouldn’t expect you to hurt anyone, Ryan,” said Marshall Hinshaw, who told the jurors that he had had Roth for about 20 years.

Prosecutors allege that Routh methodically planned his attack before perching with a rifle in the Trump International Golf Club trees. Before Trump entered his sight, an American secret service agent spotted Roth and opened fire, thwarting the assassination plot, according to the prosecutors.

The government posed its case on Friday, September 19. For more than a week, jurors heard the testimonies of forensic experts, law enforcement officers and knowledge of Roth which detailed the writings, cellular communications and the behavior of the alleged man armed before the alleged attempted assassination.

Routh, originally from Caroline du Nord who lived in Hawaii before her arrest, pleaded not guilty to several federal accusations, in particular by trying to assassinate a great presidential candidate. If he is sentenced, he could be sentenced to life prison.

How did Routh try to defend himself?

Terring most of his defense on her chatter, Routh called for two of his former partners and questioned them about his reputation. Hinshaw and Atwell Maison told the jurors that Routh was generous, kind and so involved in the community that he could have come to local offices.

“Under stress, you have always been a joyful person,” said Maison.

The prosecutors, during the counter-examination, returned to the testimony of the witnesses that Roth offered everything he had to anyone needed. Deputy American Prosecutor John Shipley asked if they included the alleged $ 150,000 bonus that he had promised anyone who was willing to “finish work” and murder Trump.

Shipipley also noted that Hinshaw was a criminal, who has repeatedly sentenced to Larcin, and that neither he or house had been in regular contact with Routh since 2017.

Prosecutors were much less opposed to the testimony of the expert in firearms Michael McClay, who, although he was an expert witness to Routh, rarely replied in the way Roth seemed to expect. To the questions to which a clear “yes” looked for, McClay replied more often with “in my opinion, no” or “it depends” or “I cannot say”.

Closing arguments are expected to start on Tuesday, September 23.

