



President Donald J. Trump is right: the problem of violence is on the left. This is why he has just appointed an anti -fed a network of radical terrorists who aim to overthrow the government by violence and agitation as a domestic terrorist organization.

Antifa has a long history of terrorizing our communities:

In July 2025, the members of an anti -fed cell set out ambushes in an ice installation in Alvarado, Texas. After degrading vehicles with anti-ice graffiti, including ice pig and pigs, the attackers attracted the building officers and opened fire, pulling an officer from the neck. In July 2025, viciously disturbed rioters assaulted in an ICE installation in Portland, Oregon. The officers of the establishment who had been targeted by the local antifa terrorist unit for weeks were launched, struck and targeted with an incendiary device. In February 2024, an antifa transgender terrorist exploded an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general office, Steve Marshall. The terrorist has left many stickers with antifa slogans and anarchist symbols. In March 2023, Antifa Radicals besieged a police training center planned in Atlanta, Georgia. They attacked the police with Molotov cocktails, crazy traps and commercial quality fireworks, and destroyed construction equipment in what the local police described as an anarchy. In January 2023, members of Antifa were accused of vandalizing pregnancy resources centers in Florida. The individuals were linked to the radical group Janes Revenge, which bombed pro-life installations and vandalized churches throughout 2022. In January 2022, an antifa radical was arrested for bringing a pipe bomb to a pro-Trump event. The individual was spotted wearing fully black clothes responsible for several charges for possession of homemade explosive devices. In January 2021, a supporter of Antifa threatened to shoot the police and supporters of Trump outside the Capitol of the Florida State. The suspect was linked to radical leftist violent demonstrations in the autonomous Seats zone, which led to several deaths. In August 2020, a member of the self-identified antifa pulled and killed a supporter of the patriotic prayer during a riot in Portland. The suspect was then killed after brandishing a weapon while the police tried to apprehend him for murder. In 2020, the terrorists of Antifa designated a substantial part of the Capitol Hill district in Seattle as a supposedly autonomous area, taking charge of it and promulgating its own delusional autonomy structure. This led to violent clashes with the police and several dead and injuries. In July 2019, another self -proclaimed antifa radical attacked an ice installation in Tacoma, Washington. The known anarchist was strongly armed and tried to trigger a propane reservoir of 500 gallons; After ignoring the orders to drop his weapon, he was killed by the police. In 2017, Antifa Radicals threw stones at the police and attacked participants in several conservative political events at the University of California in Berkeley. In one case, the violence led the police chief to order his police officers to evacuate a park as a seat.

Antifas Terror is part of the tendency of leftist left -wing violence that has permeated the nation in recent years, encouraged by constant lies and vicious attacks against the Republicans of raging democratic politicians, well -funded left -wing organizations and their allies in the media.

In 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a leftist left terrorist. In 2025, Tesla dealers and vehicles across the country were bombed while disturbed left madmen protested the Trump administration. In 2025, Radical left the riot riots in Los Angeles Attackinglaw Enforcement, launching projectile police, burningeho and reducing the Avals. In 2025, the leftists set an ambush, assaulted and attacked ice officers and border patrol agents in plots across the country. In 2025, two staff of the Israeli embassy were killed in Washington, DC, by a disturbed man who shouted Palestine Libre! Before shooting them. In 2025, the Republican offices of the New Mexico party were targeted by a criminal fire attack and graffiti with Slogans Ice = KKK. In 2025, the headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginias Manassas was vandalized on independence day. In 2025, a man launched two Molotov cocktails at the headquarters of the Dickinson County Republican Committee in Michigan to send a message. In 2025, two children were killed and 17 people were injured in a Catholic Church in Minnesota by a transgender person whose manifesto included plans to kill Donald Trump. In 2025, two men were arrested after trying to explode a Fox Affiliates News van by planting an incendiary device below. In 2024, the leftists celebrated Luigi Mangione for having shot the CEO of Unitedhealthcare, Brian Thompson. In 2024, President Trump received a bullet in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Six weeks later, President Trump was targeted in a second assassination attempt in Palm Beach, Florida. In 2024, the headquarters of the Republican National Committee was evacuated after receiving blood bottles addressed to Trump. In 2022, a violent crowd invaded a Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico, forcing President Tomi Lahren and others to barricade himself. In 2022, a toe for then-sen. Marco Rubios' campaign was brutally attacked because he was a republican. In 2022, a disturbed transgender person tried to assassinate the judge of the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh at his home in Maryland. In 2022, a pro-life office was targeted by a criminal fire attack and was graffitated if the abortions are not safe, then you are not either. In 2022, a man from Dakota from the North struck a teenager with his vehicle because he thought that the victim was a republican extremist. In 2020, the leftists moved to the country's cities in response to George Floyd, causing up to $ 2 billion in damage and the death of at least 19 people. In 2020, the leftists surrounded and violently approached Senator Rand Paul and his wife when they left the National Republican Convention. In 2017, an anti-Trump socialist opened fire on the members of the Congress playing baseball, injuring the representative Steve Scalie and four others.

It is a moment that requires intrepid and courageous leadership and not moral cowardice, indecision or lack of courage to call this: an epidemic of radical violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/09/president-trump-isnt-backing-down-from-crushing-radical-left-violence/

