The Turkish authorities of Ankara, Turkey, arrested on Tuesday 13 people in the context of an investigation into corruption on concerts organized by the Metropolitan Municipality of Ankara, the last legal actions targeting the municipalities managed by the main opposition party of the Turkeys.

A declaration by the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Ankara said that the suspects, including former municipal employees and owners of private event companies, had been placed in police custody for public service abuse and rigging public offers.

The survey focuses on 32 concerts organized between 2021 and 2024, which would have resulted in Turkish $ 3.7 million) of financial losses, according to the Interior Ministry, Turkeys Financial Crimes Investigation Board and the Cour of Cournal, said the press release.

The municipalities led by the Party of the Republican Peoples of the Opposition, or CHP, faced a series of corruption probes this year, notably the mayor of Istanbul most in mind of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. Considered President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Principal Rival, Imamoglu was arrested and detained in March, triggering generalized demonstrations.

The CHP rejected allegations, describing legal actions as motivation efforts politically motivated by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to undermine the opposition by legal means.

The government insists that the judicial power of turkeys operates independently and that surveys are only focused on the discovery of corruption.

The CHP won victories won in the local elections in recent years, retaining major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, while making significant progress in the regions traditionally dominated by the Erdogans' Justice and Development Party.