



During a press conference today, President Donald Trump gave clear medical advice to American parents in a fierce and repetitive monologue: no. Take. Tylenol. He told pregnant women that they could help keep their children out of autism by not taking drugs whenever they could avoid it (fighting like hell, he asked). He advised parents not to give tylenol to their young children. He denounced the fact of giving the vaccine against hepatitis B to infants and suggested that parents expose their children's vaccination calendar. (They pump so many things in these beautiful little babies, it is a shame, he said.) He said that children should ideally receive measles, mumps and rubella vaccines separately, although these individual photos are not available in the United States. This is based on what I feel, said the president.

Trump had been referring to his big announcement for weeks, and it was obvious that he was not interested in ensuring that the content had crossed the normal research process. I don't want to wait any longer. We don't need anything more. And if it's not going to be wrong, but it's wrong, it's good. We have to do it, Trump told the public at a dinner for the American Cornerstone Institute on Saturday. Today, instead of opting for measured advice or asking for additional research, Trump borrowed a strategy from his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Pushing with a sensational conclusion based on a handful of disputed studies.

Researchers have been studying possible causes of autism for decades, and they generally reject a boost like a drug or a vaccination ingredient. (Instead, consensus is that genetics plays an important role, as well as a range of environmental factors.) Some studies have found a possible association between acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders. In 2015, the FDA published an opinion on a possible link between the prenatal use of Tylenol and ADHD, although it also mentioned that the studies cited had design defects. Last month, Andrea Baccarelli, the dean of the Harvards School of Public Health, published a review of other studies in which he and his co-authors concluded that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy is associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, and that pregnant women should be advised to limit their use of the drug. (Baccarelli was invited to appear during today's announcement but did not attend, a spokesperson for Harvard told me. In a press release sent to journalists shortly before the announcement of the White House, he wrote that his August examination suggests the possibility of a causal relationship between Tylenol and Autism, but also noted that acetaminophen is an important tool for pregnant patients and their doctors.).

Two major recent studies, for their part, question any link. A Swedish study, published last year, analyzed health files of more than 2 million children and found that the use of acetaminophen was not associated with autism. A study of more than 200,000 Japanese children, published earlier this month, also found no significant association. This article suggested that links in other studies could explain, at least in part, by evil classification and other biases. A Kenvue spokesperson, the company that makes Tylenol, told me in an email, we believe that independent and solid science clearly shows that the taking of acetaminophen does not cause autism. We are strongly disagreed with any suggestion otherwise and we are deeply concerned about the health risks and the confusion that this poses to wait for mothers and parents.

None of these nuances were broadcast during the announcement. Instead, Trump claimed to feel very certain of Tylenol's theory and have repeatedly warned the Americans of the drugs. This is not how Scienceor Public Healthy works. The President of the United States does not tease that HES understood the cause of a disorder before research was carried out to support this conclusion. He also does not prevent the American people against a common drug or the childhood-vaccin calendar without detailed evidence of their reasoning, or the total support of its staff. This can be stronger on my part than the group, he said in his speech, referring to Kennedy, the FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, to the director of Nih Jay Bhattacharya and Mehmet Oz, his chief of Medicare and Medicaid. They are expecting certain studies. I don't just want to say it like that. (Trumps spokesperson Kush Desai, wrote in an email that Trump administration does not believe that making more pills burst is always the response to better health and that there is evidence of mounting that find a link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and autism. The Ministry of Health and Social Services has not responded to a request for comments.)

Trump also went further than his deputies by calling even more fringe theories of autism. Of all the speakers of the White House today, Trump was the most explicit to blame the vaccines for a bad concept of health that has been demystified several times and he did it at length, at one point, a prolonged tangent on a worker at Trump Tower whose son was supposed to be fried by a fever after a child immunization. As I pointed out earlier this month, Kennedy was in regular contact with a former researcher from the University of Duke, William Parker, who thinks that tylenol given to young children is mainly responsible for autism. (The theory of Parkers is so aberrant that none of the autism researchers with whom I spoke had heard of it, or him.) Today, Kennedy, Bhattacharya, Makary and Oz did not mention the theory of Parkers, although Trump seemed to approve him. I don't make your baby get tylenol, said Trump.

Since Trump announced that his administration would find the cause of autism in a few months, the researchers feared that the team would be drawn to underestimated conclusions. But Trump hardly seems to worry if she is wrong. In addition, he insisted on several occasions, avoiding tylenol during pregnancy has no drawbacks. (Tylenol is considered the safest fever reduction available to pregnant women.)

During today's announcement, Kennedy has at least recognized the compromises inherent in frightening him of pregnant Americans off Tylenol, and sometimes used it to be inevitable. The FDA also recognizes that acetaminophen is often the only tool for fevers and pain during pregnancy, because other alternatives have well -documented side effects, Kennedy noted in his remarks. HHS therefore wants to encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment in the use of acetaminophen for fever and pain during pregnancy by prescribing the lowest and shortest effective dose required, and only when the treatment is necessary. (Today, the FDA has published an even more measured opinion to doctors, signed by Makary, which underlined a possible association between acetaminophen and autism is a continuous field of scientific debate.) Trump, in the meantime, has several times asked for pregnant women to finish it. Sowing doubts concerning vaccines, going in marginal theories and opting for extreme positions instead of adopting shades: to Mahas Big Reveal, Trump seemed determined to steal the spotlights of Kennedys.

