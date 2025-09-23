Politics
Snake oil to soothe the anger of the public
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Two offices of the cabinet did not address the profound causes of public anger during the August demonstrations. The legal sector only offered gadget reforms.
LA doctor carrying out clinical trials of a medication, president PRABOWO SUBIANTO gives placebo to his patients. By trying to solve a number of serious problems during the first year of his administration, he only provides snake oil that does not solve the problems.
Both Remany of the cabinet After the huge demonstrations at the end of August, there was a short -term response to Cache's public anger. Prabowo failed to solve the roots of problems through policies and governance, as required by the demonstrators.
The origin of mass anger that emerged in August demonstrations is the economic slowdown and the actions of an elite showing no empathy. The Alliance of Indonesian economists made seven requests to respond to the economic emergency. They claim that the economic machine stops following Populist programs in Prabowo which cost large sums of money without having a significant impact on the majority, like free nutrients meals and the initiatives of red and white cooperatives.
The new Minister of Finance is not an economist who makes policies with a solid technocracy. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Seems to be a pragmatic minister of finance with an idea upside down of political logic. Payment of RP 200,000 of Bank Indonesia public funds for bank loans is not a miracle remedy that will stimulate the business sector. The main economic problem of Indonesia is the reduction in the purchasing power of people, not the lack of credit.
Neither Prabowo nor Purbaya improved the main problems that have triggered the demonstrations. For example, they have not stopped repaying budget funds for priority programs which are the main reason for economic stagnation. One of the objectives of the budgetary stimulus of RP16.3 Billions of RP of Purbaya is in fact to encourage red and white cooperatives.
And the erroneous diagnosis by Prabowo of public problems also applies to other sectors. He authorized Listyo sigit prabowo To keep his job as chief of the national police, despite the undoubted evidence that this former adjutant of President Joko Widodo is not able to respect the law in a fair and professional manner. As part of Listoyo, the police became even more violent and repressive in the treatment of demonstrations, was reluctant to investigate corruption and used the law to provide support for the twisted magnates.
It is true that Prabowo replaced the Minister for the Coordination of Political Affairs and Security, who is at the General Command of the Police and the Military. But the new man is a member of the old elite of his old network. The appointment of Djamari ChaniagoOne of the seniors of Prabowo of the Military Academy, only strengthens the militarist nature of this administration. The president responded to requests from generation Z with a 76 -year -old soldier.
The last reshuffle of the cabinet is prabowo consolidating its power. The dismissal of Budi Gunawan, the reorganization of the National Research and Innovation Agency (SHR) and the dismissal of the ministers of the Jokowi The ERA shows that Prabowo wants to get rid of all the elements of its predecessor and the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), the largest party he had hoped to join his coalition. The PDI-P has presented a certain number of conditions to join the coalition: no rejection of Budi Gunawan, retention of the Brin management and a certain number of ministerial posts.
Prabowo should prioritize solutions after consolidation. But at present, there is no sign of its use of its presidential prerogative to appoint competent individuals to reform legal and security institutions, which are the source of the problems which cause the anger of the public.
The simple fact of replacing Listyo Sigit is not enough to improve the national police. The problems within the institution are anchored and deeply rooted, from the recruitment process to chronic structural problems. Djamari Chaniago does not have the experience to reform the police.
And even the reform of the national police will not be enough to put things correctly with the law application system. Improvements to the institution must occur simultaneously with those of other law enforcement organizations, including the prosecutor's office. As the police, prosecutors often arbitrarily carry the accusations and serve as an extension of the government to political opponents.
Without improving the deeply imperfect legal system, a reshuffle of the cabinet will not provide any significant economic stimulus as a miracle remedy to suppress the anger of the public. If people's hopes for Prabowo are too explosive, it may be because it does not have the ability to diagnose the main diseases that afflict Indonesia or provide effective remedies.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/2051216/snake-oil-to-quell-public-anger
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department
- Georgia Football Appasabiilty Report lists Earnest Greene as a doubtful matchup against Alabama
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations
- Ring Road faces another “road dam”
- 11 years of brand in reinforced economic India: PM Modi
- The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk
- Pak vs Ban Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 T20 Match
- Trump: Ukrainian can carry Russian land
- CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago
- 2.8 Earthquake size shake East Bay – NBC Bay area
- Trump requests an investigation into the UN `Triple Sabotage ''