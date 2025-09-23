Snake oil to soothe the anger of the public

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Two offices of the cabinet did not address the profound causes of public anger during the August demonstrations. The legal sector only offered gadget reforms.

LA doctor carrying out clinical trials of a medication, president PRABOWO SUBIANTO gives placebo to his patients. By trying to solve a number of serious problems during the first year of his administration, he only provides snake oil that does not solve the problems.

Both Remany of the cabinet After the huge demonstrations at the end of August, there was a short -term response to Cache's public anger. Prabowo failed to solve the roots of problems through policies and governance, as required by the demonstrators.

The origin of mass anger that emerged in August demonstrations is the economic slowdown and the actions of an elite showing no empathy. The Alliance of Indonesian economists made seven requests to respond to the economic emergency. They claim that the economic machine stops following Populist programs in Prabowo which cost large sums of money without having a significant impact on the majority, like free nutrients meals and the initiatives of red and white cooperatives.

The new Minister of Finance is not an economist who makes policies with a solid technocracy. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Seems to be a pragmatic minister of finance with an idea upside down of political logic. Payment of RP 200,000 of Bank Indonesia public funds for bank loans is not a miracle remedy that will stimulate the business sector. The main economic problem of Indonesia is the reduction in the purchasing power of people, not the lack of credit.

Neither Prabowo nor Purbaya improved the main problems that have triggered the demonstrations. For example, they have not stopped repaying budget funds for priority programs which are the main reason for economic stagnation. One of the objectives of the budgetary stimulus of RP16.3 Billions of RP of Purbaya is in fact to encourage red and white cooperatives.

And the erroneous diagnosis by Prabowo of public problems also applies to other sectors. He authorized Listyo sigit prabowo To keep his job as chief of the national police, despite the undoubted evidence that this former adjutant of President Joko Widodo is not able to respect the law in a fair and professional manner. As part of Listoyo, the police became even more violent and repressive in the treatment of demonstrations, was reluctant to investigate corruption and used the law to provide support for the twisted magnates.

It is true that Prabowo replaced the Minister for the Coordination of Political Affairs and Security, who is at the General Command of the Police and the Military. But the new man is a member of the old elite of his old network. The appointment of Djamari ChaniagoOne of the seniors of Prabowo of the Military Academy, only strengthens the militarist nature of this administration. The president responded to requests from generation Z with a 76 -year -old soldier.

The last reshuffle of the cabinet is prabowo consolidating its power. The dismissal of Budi Gunawan, the reorganization of the National Research and Innovation Agency (SHR) and the dismissal of the ministers of the Jokowi The ERA shows that Prabowo wants to get rid of all the elements of its predecessor and the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), the largest party he had hoped to join his coalition. The PDI-P has presented a certain number of conditions to join the coalition: no rejection of Budi Gunawan, retention of the Brin management and a certain number of ministerial posts.

Prabowo should prioritize solutions after consolidation. But at present, there is no sign of its use of its presidential prerogative to appoint competent individuals to reform legal and security institutions, which are the source of the problems which cause the anger of the public.

The simple fact of replacing Listyo Sigit is not enough to improve the national police. The problems within the institution are anchored and deeply rooted, from the recruitment process to chronic structural problems. Djamari Chaniago does not have the experience to reform the police.

And even the reform of the national police will not be enough to put things correctly with the law application system. Improvements to the institution must occur simultaneously with those of other law enforcement organizations, including the prosecutor's office. As the police, prosecutors often arbitrarily carry the accusations and serve as an extension of the government to political opponents.

Without improving the deeply imperfect legal system, a reshuffle of the cabinet will not provide any significant economic stimulus as a miracle remedy to suppress the anger of the public. If people's hopes for Prabowo are too explosive, it may be because it does not have the ability to diagnose the main diseases that afflict Indonesia or provide effective remedies.

