Politics
Trump-Xe's meeting is likely to occur next year, explains the ambassador
The American ambassador to China David Lost speaks to journalists in Beijing on September 23, 2025.
CNBC | Cheng Ells
Beijing of a long -awaited meeting between the American and Chinese presidents is more likely to take place next year than this fall, the American ambassador to China David Lost on Tuesday.
“We are impatient to come together, as President Trump said, and potentially in the near future, but certainly next year,” said lost. His comments occurred at a press conference with a group of American legislators during a rare visit to Beijing the first since 2019.
After a call Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, American president Donald Trump said on social networks that both agreed to meet around a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Trump also said that he would visit China early next year, followed by a XI visit to the United States. Chinese calling of the call did not include such details.
Lost said that the delegation of the House of Representatives of the United States had discussed the appeal of the presidents and the potential meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, he Lifeng on Monday. The legislators also met Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Sunday.
“I would say that the relationship between President XI and President Trump is actually very good and very encouraging at the moment,” said lost.
The representative of the Democratic Chamber, Adam Smith, led the bipartite delegation of four legislators, who included a republican. Smith, who is also the best current Democrat in the Chamber Armed Services Committee, said the delegation also discussed differences in Tiktok's property resolution during their meetings with the Chinese.
Smith stressed that the visit to China was aimed at stimulating communication between the two countries, especially on military issues.
“We are still talking about each other,” said Smith. He added that the United States and China must “not necessarily go up on the same wavelength, [but] At least enter the same book. “”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/trump-xi-meeting-likely-to-happen-early-next-year-says-ambassador.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Legal battle of Imran Khans for a transparent trial
- Experts say that paracetamol is safe for pregnancy, no evidence for the autistic link made by Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi poses the foundation stone, inaugurating various development works worth 5,100 beliefs in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
- Trump tells immigration to the UN General Assembly, green energy policies “destroying” the world
- There is a political plan until 2034 behind Jokowi's instructions to volunteers
- Pack vs SL Live Scorecard -Updates
- Comedians react to Jimmy Kimmel's show to get out of the air
- What really affects your cholesterol levels?
- The announcement of Tylenol: What is autism and Cuba Autism is free? | Donald Trump News
- Djokovic's 'Tennis Dad' Nikola Pilic dies 87 years old
- An earthquake that shakes the San Francisco Bay area
- Imran Khan's Dig in sarcastic: Pakistan can only beat India if the PCB chief and the Open Batting army chief