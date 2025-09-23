Beijing of a long -awaited meeting between the American and Chinese presidents is more likely to take place next year than this fall, the American ambassador to China David Lost on Tuesday.

“We are impatient to come together, as President Trump said, and potentially in the near future, but certainly next year,” said lost. His comments occurred at a press conference with a group of American legislators during a rare visit to Beijing the first since 2019.

After a call Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, American president Donald Trump said on social networks that both agreed to meet around a multilateral summit in South Korea next month. Trump also said that he would visit China early next year, followed by a XI visit to the United States. Chinese calling of the call did not include such details.

Lost said that the delegation of the House of Representatives of the United States had discussed the appeal of the presidents and the potential meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, he Lifeng on Monday. The legislators also met Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Sunday.

“I would say that the relationship between President XI and President Trump is actually very good and very encouraging at the moment,” said lost.

The representative of the Democratic Chamber, Adam Smith, led the bipartite delegation of four legislators, who included a republican. Smith, who is also the best current Democrat in the Chamber Armed Services Committee, said the delegation also discussed differences in Tiktok's property resolution during their meetings with the Chinese.

Smith stressed that the visit to China was aimed at stimulating communication between the two countries, especially on military issues.

“We are still talking about each other,” said Smith. He added that the United States and China must “not necessarily go up on the same wavelength, [but] At least enter the same book. “”