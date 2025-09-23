Jokowi was appointed advisor to Bloomberg New Economy





Liputan6.com, jakarta – The seventh president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is included in the list of advisers Bloomberg New Economy. Jokowi entered with 21 members of the other Advisory Council. Bloomberg New Economy is a global initiative born in 2018, present to reject dialogue in the midst of changes in the global economic card. This forum was built on the awareness that global economic power was no longer centered in the west, but moved to the east and from north to south. The discrepancy was triggered by demographic factors, globalization and digitization. Developing countries are now playing an important role in growth, with increasingly close development gaps thanks to access to education, technology, trade and investments. Bloomberg's new economy reacts to dynamics by organizing a cross forum that brings together governments, businesses, investors, innovators, militants. Since its creation, this community has become more than 1,500 figures in the world. The Bloomberg New Economy event took place in various world cities such as Singapore, Beijing, Marrakech, in Sao Paulo. Our mission is to face the biggest challenge for global prosperity and encourage dialogue towards solutions, according to the official statement of Bloomberg New Economy.

