Trump's net approval is down. Will the drop last?

Donald Trump's net approval from the Americans who are very popular or somewhat how he manages his work less the share that disapproves of 5 points from the economist / Yougov survey from last week (-13) to this week (-18).

It puts Trump to a new hollow of clear approval for his second term. And -18 is a clear approval than in all people except a week in the first mandate of Trump (also during the first year of the quarter: -21 in the survey from November 10 to 14, 2017).

So, what does that mean for what part will Americans will approve Trump in the near future? Not much, as happens.

The economist / Yougov survey asked the Americans if they have approved or disapprove of Trump's work since the start of his first mandate in 2017. In 126 of these surveys, Trump's net approval fell from the previous week (not to mention this week's survey). And the week after these drops, Trump approval increased by 59% of the time (74 of the 126 surveys); He dropped 41% of the time (52 out of 126).

Likewise, 112 economist / Yougov surveys showed Trump's net approval as above the previous week. Two -thirds (66%) of these increases were followed by a drop in net approval in the following survey.

The back and forth of Trump's approval could reflect the inversions of his fortune during the news cycles changing rapidly, or the regression on average as Americans on the fence about him change their reviews from week to week. And we can see very clear models in Trump's net approval. But these models are not always obvious at the time. After all, the November 2017 survey showing Trump during its record approval, turned out to be a crisis of passage, not a sustained drop.

Trump's second term has so far included several approval drops that have continued for several consecutive weeks, and several periods of similar increase. But even these periods which, with hindsight, resemble stability, ups and downs that have not resulted in a long -term change.

The way of knowing if a great decline like that of Trump's net approval took in the survey from September 12 to 15 reflects a real change in the way the Americans see Trump, as opposed to the random noise, is to wait and see if the trend continues. If Trump's approval rating falls again next week or remains where it suggests that something real is at work. But if he bounces, it suggests that his decline this week was more likely a blip than a major change.

Find out more about Trump's approval rating, as well as other subjects, in the Yougov Summary of this week's Economist / Yougov Survey.

Methodology: The survey was carried out among 1,567 American adult citizens. The respondents were selected in the Yougovs panel to be representative of American adult citizens. A random sample (laminate by sex, age, race, education, geographic region and voter registration) was selected from the American Community Survey 2019. The sample was weighted according to sex, age, race, education, presidential vote of 2024, the rate of electoral participation in 2020 and the presidential voting, the identification of the basic parties and Current voters recording status. 2024 The presidential vote, at the time of weighting, was estimated at 48% Harris and 50% Trump. The demographic weighting objectives come from the American Community Survey 2019. The basic identification of the party is the most recent response of the respondents given around November 8, 2024 and was weighted to the estimated distribution at the time (31% democratic, 32% republican). The margin of error for the overall sample is around 3.5%.

