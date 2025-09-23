Politics
Erdogan condemns the murders of Gaza, supports a solution to two states at the United Nations Conference
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Gaza's murders at a United Nations conference, denouncing Israeli policies as a genocide and urging accelerated efforts for a two -state solution.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israels' actions in Gaza at a United Nations high -level conference on the Palestinian issue, saying that murders were equivalent to genocide. He stressed that no one with a conscience could remain silent in the face of such atrocities.
Speaking during the conference, organized by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, Erdogan praised Palestine's recent recognition by several countries. He said these measures should speed up efforts to implement a two -state solution.
The Turkish leader said the Palestinian cause has become a global problem, stressing the urgency of international action to ensure peace and justice.
Erdogan accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing policies aimed at destroying the two -state solution and forcibly expelling the Palestinians from their homeland. He said that such policies should never be allowed to succeed.
He added that Israel, led by those who invoke the Holocaust, now committed atrocities against his long -standing neighbors, with whom he shares the earth and the water.
Erdogan called on the international community to stop the expansion of Israeli regulations in the West Bank, to approach the realities created in East Jerusalem and to stop efforts to destabilize the region in the broad sense.
He urged immediate measures, including a cease-fire in Gaza, the without hindrance of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces as essential conditions for peace.
Analysts say that Erdogans' speech reflects the turkeys that were trying to position themselves as a leading voice in the Palestinian cause, aligning with a broader global thrust for the two -state solution in the midst of the growing recognition of Palestine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.khaama.com/erdogan-condemns-gaza-killings-backs-two-state-solution-at-un-conference/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department
- Georgia Football Appasabiilty Report lists Earnest Greene as a doubtful matchup against Alabama
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations
- Ring Road faces another “road dam”
- 11 years of brand in reinforced economic India: PM Modi
- The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk
- Pak vs Ban Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 T20 Match
- Trump: Ukrainian can carry Russian land
- CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago
- 2.8 Earthquake size shake East Bay – NBC Bay area
- Trump requests an investigation into the UN `Triple Sabotage ''