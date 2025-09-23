Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Gaza's murders at a United Nations conference, denouncing Israeli policies as a genocide and urging accelerated efforts for a two -state solution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israels' actions in Gaza at a United Nations high -level conference on the Palestinian issue, saying that murders were equivalent to genocide. He stressed that no one with a conscience could remain silent in the face of such atrocities.

Speaking during the conference, organized by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, Erdogan praised Palestine's recent recognition by several countries. He said these measures should speed up efforts to implement a two -state solution.

The Turkish leader said the Palestinian cause has become a global problem, stressing the urgency of international action to ensure peace and justice.

Erdogan accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing policies aimed at destroying the two -state solution and forcibly expelling the Palestinians from their homeland. He said that such policies should never be allowed to succeed.

He added that Israel, led by those who invoke the Holocaust, now committed atrocities against his long -standing neighbors, with whom he shares the earth and the water.

Erdogan called on the international community to stop the expansion of Israeli regulations in the West Bank, to approach the realities created in East Jerusalem and to stop efforts to destabilize the region in the broad sense.

He urged immediate measures, including a cease-fire in Gaza, the without hindrance of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces as essential conditions for peace.

Analysts say that Erdogans' speech reflects the turkeys that were trying to position themselves as a leading voice in the Palestinian cause, aligning with a broader global thrust for the two -state solution in the midst of the growing recognition of Palestine.