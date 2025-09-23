Why did Trump “lost” India against China

Speculations that India climbs to Chinese orbit is exaggerated, according to analysts.

The trip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China – his first in seven years – came in the middle of Indian frustration in the face of President Donald Trump's decision to increase prices on Indian products to 50% in response to Russian oil purchases from India.

This decision made New Delhi angry, especially since China, the best oil buyer in Russia, has made no penalty.

Images of Modi engaging with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin fueled a realignment. XI would have told Modi that it was essential that the “dragon and the elephant” be friends and good neighbors, according to the Chinese media.

On Truth Social, Trump deplored that the United States had “lost India” against China.

Why it matters

Modi's visit to China has taken place in a context of persistent mistrust between regional competitors – unrexolve border disputes to India restrictions on Chinese technology on security problems, and China's allegations have helped its Pakistan ally in the four -day conflict in this country with India in May.

Nowsweek Contacted the White House and the Chinese and Indian Foreign Affairs Ministries by email for requesting comments outside of office hours.

What to know

Trump's pricing hikes “have undoubtedly played badly in India, where she is considered arbitrary and coercive,” said Rajan Menon, professor emeritus of international relations at the City College of New York, said Nowsweek.

“But by looking beyond the present, India and the United States have an imperative reason not to allow this particular dispute to derail what was a strategic convergence which precedes Trump of several years and began shortly after the end of the Cold War. This convergence owes to a common belief that China is an adversary,” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the left, approaches Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during a ceremony welcoming heads of state in Tianjin, China.

This point of view, shaped by concerns concerning the economic and military force of China and the decades of periodic border clashes – in particular the mortal melee of 2020 in Ladakh – provides “good reasons to continue to strengthen security ties with the United States”

Washington, DC, for its part, considers the member of the dialogue of quadrilateral security (Quad), New Delhi, in efforts to counterbalance the military increase in China in Asia.

Sameer Lalwani, a non -resident principal scholarship holder at the German Marshall Fund, wrote in a recent analysis for the Washington, DC reflection group, which, despite the recent openings, there remains an “iron ceiling” to Beijing relations with New Delhi.

“Chinese-Indian rivalry will probably persist due to fundamental disagreements and distrust in the face of economic coercion, border aggression, Pakistani relations and technological piles,” he wrote.

He underlined other “contradictory behaviors” by China, in particular by slowing down the exports of rare earths, fertilizers and alcohol machines, as well as preventing Chinese technicians from working in the new factories of the Apple Foxconn supplier in India, hampering the electronics sector of India.

“Meanwhile, the American-Indian relationship is likely to stabilize and bounce back due to a much deeper and more substantial defense partnership,” Lalwani wrote.

The official statements of India and China after the summit have sometimes diverged and focused on minor achievements such as the resumption of direct flight, he said.

On the other hand, Modi notably jumped the parade of the day of the victory of China in Beijing, which marked the defeat of Japan during the Second World War. And before his visit to China, he went to Tokyo to sign a series of chords with the ally of the American treaty – qualifies that Lalwani described as “much more significant and substantial than all that India has announced with China”.

What people say

Trump wrote in an article on September 5 on Truth Social: “It looks like we have lost India and Russia with the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future together!”

Modi wrote in a post of September 17 x: “Thank you, my friend, president Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.”