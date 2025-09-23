Politics
Why did Trump “lost” India against China
Speculations that India climbs to Chinese orbit is exaggerated, according to analysts.
The trip of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China – his first in seven years – came in the middle of Indian frustration in the face of President Donald Trump's decision to increase prices on Indian products to 50% in response to Russian oil purchases from India.
This decision made New Delhi angry, especially since China, the best oil buyer in Russia, has made no penalty.
Images of Modi engaging with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin fueled a realignment. XI would have told Modi that it was essential that the “dragon and the elephant” be friends and good neighbors, according to the Chinese media.
On Truth Social, Trump deplored that the United States had “lost India” against China.
Why it matters
Modi's visit to China has taken place in a context of persistent mistrust between regional competitors – unrexolve border disputes to India restrictions on Chinese technology on security problems, and China's allegations have helped its Pakistan ally in the four -day conflict in this country with India in May.
Nowsweek Contacted the White House and the Chinese and Indian Foreign Affairs Ministries by email for requesting comments outside of office hours.
What to know
Trump's pricing hikes “have undoubtedly played badly in India, where she is considered arbitrary and coercive,” said Rajan Menon, professor emeritus of international relations at the City College of New York, said Nowsweek.
“But by looking beyond the present, India and the United States have an imperative reason not to allow this particular dispute to derail what was a strategic convergence which precedes Trump of several years and began shortly after the end of the Cold War. This convergence owes to a common belief that China is an adversary,” he added.
This point of view, shaped by concerns concerning the economic and military force of China and the decades of periodic border clashes – in particular the mortal melee of 2020 in Ladakh – provides “good reasons to continue to strengthen security ties with the United States”
Washington, DC, for its part, considers the member of the dialogue of quadrilateral security (Quad), New Delhi, in efforts to counterbalance the military increase in China in Asia.
Sameer Lalwani, a non -resident principal scholarship holder at the German Marshall Fund, wrote in a recent analysis for the Washington, DC reflection group, which, despite the recent openings, there remains an “iron ceiling” to Beijing relations with New Delhi.
“Chinese-Indian rivalry will probably persist due to fundamental disagreements and distrust in the face of economic coercion, border aggression, Pakistani relations and technological piles,” he wrote.
He underlined other “contradictory behaviors” by China, in particular by slowing down the exports of rare earths, fertilizers and alcohol machines, as well as preventing Chinese technicians from working in the new factories of the Apple Foxconn supplier in India, hampering the electronics sector of India.
“Meanwhile, the American-Indian relationship is likely to stabilize and bounce back due to a much deeper and more substantial defense partnership,” Lalwani wrote.
The official statements of India and China after the summit have sometimes diverged and focused on minor achievements such as the resumption of direct flight, he said.
On the other hand, Modi notably jumped the parade of the day of the victory of China in Beijing, which marked the defeat of Japan during the Second World War. And before his visit to China, he went to Tokyo to sign a series of chords with the ally of the American treaty – qualifies that Lalwani described as “much more significant and substantial than all that India has announced with China”.
What people say
Trump wrote in an article on September 5 on Truth Social: “It looks like we have lost India and Russia with the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future together!”
Modi wrote in a post of September 17 x: “Thank you, my friend, president Trump, for your telephone call and your warm greetings at my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully determined to adopt the full and global partnership of the United States to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/why-trump-has-not-lost-india-china-2132267
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Legal battle of Imran Khans for a transparent trial
- Experts say that paracetamol is safe for pregnancy, no evidence for the autistic link made by Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi poses the foundation stone, inaugurating various development works worth 5,100 beliefs in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
- Trump tells immigration to the UN General Assembly, green energy policies “destroying” the world
- There is a political plan until 2034 behind Jokowi's instructions to volunteers
- Pack vs SL Live Scorecard -Updates
- Comedians react to Jimmy Kimmel's show to get out of the air
- What really affects your cholesterol levels?
- The announcement of Tylenol: What is autism and Cuba Autism is free? | Donald Trump News
- Djokovic's 'Tennis Dad' Nikola Pilic dies 87 years old
- An earthquake that shakes the San Francisco Bay area
- Imran Khan's Dig in sarcastic: Pakistan can only beat India if the PCB chief and the Open Batting army chief