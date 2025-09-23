Politics
No one with conscience can ignore the Israeli genocide: Erdoan
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan condemned the Israels on Monday to Gaza, saying that no one with a conscience can accept or keep silent in the face of the genocide of Tel Aviv.
“The massacre in Gaza continues fully in force. No one who listens to their conscience can accept what is happening, and even less to remain silent in front of such a genocide, said Erdoan at a United Nations Summit on the Palestinians at the UN headquarters at the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York.
Stressing the growing global resonance of the problem, he added: “The truth is that today the Palestinian cause has become a cause for the whole world.
Erdoan also welcomed countries that officially recognized Palestine. “I congratulate the countries that have decided to recognize the state of Palestine. I hope that this stage and similar initiatives accelerate the achievement of a two-state solution,” he said.
He said that the objective of the Israel deepening occupation and annexation policies is “to kill the vision of a two -state solution and to exile the Palestinian people, stressing that such attempts” should never be authorized.
He added that immediate priorities are the declaration of a ceasefire, the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Presidential Communications published a declaration of clarification after the President's speech Cup. The management noted that Erdoans' address to the United Nations General Assembly was limited to five minutes online with the procedural rules, stressing that the suggestions that he was interrupted or cut was not founded.
The press release indicates that Erdoan's remarks have sometimes attracted applause, making him exceed the time allocated, and his microphone automatically died in five minutes due to technical regulations. He then concluded his speech shortly after. The presidency noted that the same rule was also applied to the address of the Indonesian president Joko Widodos.
Virulent criticism of the brutal war of Israel against the policies of Gaza and expansionist, Erdoan calls on the world nations to defend Palestine, echoing its foresight of a similar UN meeting five years ago which condemned the world body continued to be ineffective against Israel.
In what was called “the provident of leadership, Erdoan in his 2019 speech in the United Nations General Assembly, had warned that Israel was trying to” take what remains of Palestine and castigated the ineffectiveness of the body world by performing the decisions taken against Israel for its violations in Palestine.
Holding a map of the evolution of Palestinian territories since 1947, Erdoan argued how Palestine decreased while Israel developed during the decades, arriving at a point where “Palestine does not exist and it is simply Israel.
“Israel will not be satisfied,” he said to the Assembly. ” There are all the United Nations resolutions on Israel, but they are not implemented. So what is the United Nations for? If we are not effective with the decisions we make under this roof, where will it be concentrated? This is where our problem lies.
Israel launched its genocidal attacks against Gaza after Hamas' October 7 attacks, killing more than 65,000 Palestinians while moving almost the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to allegations of genocide to the World Court that Israel denies.
Trkiye has also struck the alarm that Israel will pass to his next target in the region once he has crushed the Palestinian opposition to its expansionist policies.
