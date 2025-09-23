



JAKARTA (Antara) – The Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, received the “goalkeepers” prize from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for his management in the reform of the Indonesia health system after the COVVI -19 pandemic. The goal of goalkeepers honors world personalities committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In an opening speech in New York on Monday September 22, Sadikin recalled his life story, noting that in 1964, the year of his birth, one in seven baby did not survive their first year. “Thanks to infantile vaccinations like chickenpox, I survived, studied physics and built a 30-year bank career before being entrusted as an Indonesian Minister of Health,” he said. Appointed in 2020 as the first non-medical professional to lead the ministry, Sadikin was charged by President Joko Widodo to deploy COVID-19 vaccinations and to make the largest health reform in the country. Related news: Gates expresses support for the transformation of Indonesian digital health In less than two years, Indonesia has delivered 450 million doses of vaccine against 19 COVI-19 to around 280 million people out of more than 7,000 islands, he said. “My responsibility was not only to guide the country by the crisis, but also to build a resilient health system to protect each child, family and citizen beyond,” he said. Indonesia has since added VPC, PCV and rotavirus vaccines to its national program to reduce maternal and infant mortality. “Each year, thousands of mothers and children die from cervical cancer, pneumonia and diarrhea. We have to act quickly, ”he said. The revitalization of primary health services is also a priority, with upgrades planned for 10,000 community health centers, 80,000 under-centers and 300,000 village health stations, supported by development funding. Under President Prabowo Suubianto, Indonesia launched a national free health screening program in February 2025. “More than 30 million people have participated so far. 500,000 projections per day, we expect more than 50 million by the end of the year,” said Sadikin. He credited international partners such as Gavi, Global Fund and Gates Foundation for their support, stressing that global cooperation was essential to maintain health systems. Related news: the minister thanks BMGF for supporting the production of polio vaccine Reporter: Yumna ningna ningna

