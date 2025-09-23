GHQ attack case: IMRRA appears via WhatsApp, lawyers boycott the procedure as connectivity problems





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, the lawyers boycotted the procedures for an anti-terrorism court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday after the connectivity problems seemed to affect communication with the former imprisoned Prime Minister, who briefly joined the audience via a WhatsApp call.

An ATC in Rawalpindi heard a case against Imran concerning an attack against the general seat of the Armys GHQ) on May 9, 2023, when the judgment of the founders of the PTI had sparked violent demonstrations across the country, during which state buildings and military facilities were burned and vandalized.

During today's hearing, Imran was included via a WhatsApp call, after rejection of the courts of a plea for his appearance in person last week.

His lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Malik, asked Judge Amjad Ali Shahs permission to speak to the former Primeter. But during the call, Imrans' voice was disturbed and his face seemed blurred on the screen, bringing his lawyers to boycott legal proceedings.

They said that such a trial was unfair.

However, the court registered the declarations of eight witnesses, in particular the additional director of the Pakiston Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the federal technical assistant of investigation Agency and the deputy director of the Pakistani Information Department.

For their part, PTI lawyers said they rejected the registration of witnesses' declarations in this way.

The court then postponed the hearing, summoning more witnesses on September 27.

Imran was charged in the case on December 5 of last year. The founder of the PTI, imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, was arrested by Rawalpindi police in the protest case on May 9 in January 2024.

Pti Files Plaid

After boycotting the legal proceedings, Raja also expressed his grievances during his interaction with the media.

A mobile phone was placed in front of Khan Sahib in prison, on which a video call was made. On this side, the judge received the call on a phone he had, he said. He added that during the appeal, Imran could not hear what was said in court and that the people present in the courtroom could not hear it.

Obviously, Khan Sahib ignores the recorded testimonies, he said.

He also shared that they had asked the judge to let them speak to Imran, but they could not do so. The judge said that [we] were unable to speak [to Imran] Because the link was very low.

He also stressed that they had the right to speak to Imran alone. But it was also refused, he added.

Raja said he had prepared a request, which Malik would submit to the court.

And we explained to the court that it is not possible for us to remain a part of this process that there should be an open trial and that the accused should have the opportunity to speak to his lawyers, he continued.

Raja said they also had a plea against this process with the Rawalpindi bench of High Courts de Lahore.

