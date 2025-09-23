Tax amnesty for whom | Tempo.co





KAntor Tax Pratama The big taxpayers four on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jakarta, were suddenly filled with Warta performers on Friday September 2, 2016. At the time, the BOS group of Lippo, James Riady, came to report its assets. James has apparently become one of the participants in the tax amnesty program or Tax amnesty What the government was managed at that time.

For journalists, James admitted that he had just pointed out his richness because he considered that so far the system in Indonesia was not perfect. He then decided to participate in the Declaration Program and the Resputation of the Assets which were part of the Service Tax amnesty.

Asked about his value, he was reluctant to mention. “If you are mentioned, I fear that it does not cause an unhealthy spirit,” said James. He then claimed to channel investment funds in the real sector.

In addition to James Riady, there are a number of national conglomerates that participate Tax amnesty The volume I of the administration of President Joko Widodo, which took place from June 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

They understood the owner of the Humpeuss group, Hutomo Mandala Putra, who reported on September 15, 2016; Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir and Erick Thohir who reported on September 14, 2016; Sandiaga Uno, founder of the Saratoga Group, who reported on September 27, 2016, and the Boss group of Medco, Arifin Pagoro, who reported assets on September 29, 2016.

Other big names, such as Prajogo Pangestu (Barito Pacific Group), Anthoni Salim (Indofood group), Franky Widjaja (Sinar Mas Group), Djoko Susanto (founder of Alfamart) and Aburizal Bakrie (Bakrie group), also became participants. Tax amnesty.

The government has also promised them a number of facilities as participants, in particular in the form of low tax rate, the elimination of administrative sanctions, the elimination of tax exams for action with criminal objectives, the withdrawal of taxable tax, to the termination of tax audits for those who have been examined.

James Riady (left) gave information to the media crew in his participation in fiscal amnesty, KPP, a large taxpayer I on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jakarta, on September 2, 2016. James Riady said that part of his assets had not been reported in the SPT. Tempo / imam sukamto

Despite all these installations, the target amnesty Jokowi's tax has not been reached. Until the end of the deadline, the commitment of the tax repatriation or the yield of assets abroad is only 147 Billions of RP or 14.7% of the RP 1,000 Billions target. The state also received only a ransom of RP 114.02 Billions or 69% of the RP 165 Billions target.

Therefore, a few years later, Jokowi held Tax amnesty Jilid II. Tax amnesty which took place from January 1 to June 30, 2022 was appointed “voluntary disclosure program” because it targets the contributions of taxpayers who store their wealth in secret in the crossed countries.

The participants were those who had followed Tax amnesty 2016-2017, but has not yet reported assets. At that time, the government recorded an PR declaration. 594 Billions and the payment of an obligation of RP 61.1 Billions. The value is still far from estimated assets which are not reported by more than 1,000 rp billions.

Both programs are a sign that Tax amnesty Still did not reach the government's objective but managed to “whiten” the property of the conglomerates who were not reported before or could not pay their taxes.

In the past, precisely in the old era of order and in the new order, a similar program has also taken place. In the era of President Sukarno, for example, Tax amnesty Generated in 1964 with the aim of increasing revolution and development funds. This program failed due to the 1965 political riots and the “rich” weak Testament to join.

In the administration of President Soeharto, Tax amnesty In 1984 to hoist lethargic tax revenues. During this period, the government also began to implement a tax system based Assassively self-assessment or Mandiri Reporting – Taxes voluntarily report their tax assets and their obligations.

Again, this program failed to hoist the objective of state income due to the lack of socialization. After the reform, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was in a different approach through Sunset From January 1, 2008 to February 28, 2009, in the form of the abolition of the sanctions of the tax administration.

Now, as if it was not reflected in failure in the past, the House of Representatives was in a plan Tax amnesty Volume III. What do you like to read in the article entitled “Crossing tax amnesty” And “Risk of tax amnesty: tax receipt and compliance decrease“.

