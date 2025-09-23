



President Donald Trump urged pregnant women to avoid taking Tylenol, emphasizing an unproven assertion that links analgesics to autism.

Speaking from the oval office with the secretary of health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Trump said that acetaminophen, the main ingredient of Tylenol also known as paracetamol in most regions of the world was not good and should only be used during pregnancy when there is a high fever.

He then described the steps that his administration would take to restrict the use of the medication during pregnancy, in comments maintained and not proven and, in some cases, false complaints.

Here is what he said, and what the facts say, about the drug, the autism and the question of whether Cuba, as Trump claimed at a given moment, has no autism.

What did Trump announce?

Trump opened the event by qualifying the autism of horrible and horrible crisis.

The fraternal ascent of autism is among the most alarming public health developments in history. There has never been anything like it, said Trump, even if experts emphasize that autism data captures only increased diagnostics, not necessarily an increase in the incidence of autism itself.

Trump then presented his administration plans to fight against the crisis.

First, with immediate effect, the FDA will inform doctors that the use of a well, let's see how we say that the acetaminophen is it okay? Who is mainly known as Tylenol during pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism, he said.

He continued by warning that using tylenol during pregnancy should be avoided unless necessary.

So taking Tylenol is not good. All right. I'll say it. It's not good. For this reason, they strongly recommend that women limit the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, unless medically necessary. It is, for example, in case of extremely high fever, that you feel that you cannot finish it. You can't do it. I guess there is that.

President Donald Trump, alongside the American secretary for health and social services Robert F Kennedy Jr, makes an announcement connecting autism to infantile vaccines

Trump then moved to his wider concerns concerning vaccines, arguing shots like the ROR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella even if they have proven to be safe in several research cycles.

He also questioned by giving newborns the vaccine against hepatitis B.

Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. There is no reason to give a baby who is almost born, hepatitis B. So I would say, wait until the baby is 12 years old and forms and takes hepatitis B.

Finally, Trump repeated an assertion that countries without Tylenol, like Cuba, have little or not autism that brings him together as proof.

I mean, there is a rumor, and I do not know if it is the case or not, this Cuba, they have no tylenol because they have no money for Tylenol. And they hardly have autism, ok. Tell me about that one.

President Donald J. Trump, @Seckennnedy, @Drozcms, @nihdirector_jay and @Drmakaryfda announce the autism action plan.

Make America in good health. pic.twitter.com/1ineviecyu

The White House (@Whitehouse) September 22, 2025

As with Trumps other statements at the event, his assertion on Cuba does not resist a meticulous examination.

But first

What is autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (TSA), is a development condition felt by people in different ways. In the United States, it is recognized as a form of neurodivergence and disability under the Americans with disabilitities act. According to centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism can shape the way someone communicates, learns and interacts with the world, often in a way that is simply different from most people.

Children diagnosed with autism can also have difficulties with social, emotional and communication skills. This can be transformed into features that can affect interaction with others and learning difficulties.

What causes autism?

Autism has been linked to a complex toa mixture of genetic factors and development, and it seems different for each individual. Scientists have identified hundreds of genes that can play a role, either transmitted to parents, or appear as new changes during the development of the early brain.

According to the American National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, certain environmental influences can increase the risks of autism, in particular:

Prenatal exposure to parental age advanced to air pollution or certain pesticides, maternal obesity, diabetes or immune system disorders is extreme prematurity or very low birth birth complications leading to periods of oxygen deprivation in the brain of babies. Is autism increasing in the United States?

At first glance, this is what the figures would suggest.

The CDC figures show that in 2022, 1 out of 31 out of 31 was identified with autism in the United States, compared to 1 out of 149 in 2000.

According to the CDC, the condition is also about three times more frequent in boys than in girls.

Globally, estimates vary. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2021 that around 1 people out of 127 in the world lived with autism. Likewise, a review in 2022 of 71 studies revealed an average prevalence of around 1%.

These figures were cited by some, such as the supporters of the American secretary for health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, to say that the United States is facing a particularly acute challenge with autism, and have been used to justify repression on drugs like Tylenol.

But experts warn that the data does not necessarily agree with these claims and the measures that the Trump administration takes.

Why do the figures are increasing?

First, say that experts, the comparison of autism rates across countries is problematic due to differences in diagnostic practices, awareness and access to health care that all affect the way prevalence is measured and reported.

The increased numbers in the United States, they underline, show only a sharp increase in diagnoses, not necessarily an increase in the incidence of autism itself.

According to experts, there are two main factors behind the increase in autism diagnoses. First, the definition of autism has expanded as scientists recognized its wide range of lines and symptoms. This has led to updated diagnostic criteria and better screening tools.

At the same time, increasing awareness has noted that more parents are looking for assessments.

What about acetaminophen?

Acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) is one of the most used over -the -counter pain relievers and fever reductors.

For more than a decade, the researchers have studied if the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy is linked to development disorders. The results were mixed: some studies have reported associations with autism, while a Mont Sinai review in 2025 suggested evidence of larger neurodevelopmental risks.

But the association is not the same as causality. The largest and most rigorous study to date, published in 2024, has found no link between the prenatal use of acetaminophen and autism, ADHD or other learning or development disorders. Experts note that better quality studies have so far showed no evidence of acetaminophen.

According to the foundation of autism sciences, the allegations of a connection remain limited, conflicting and inconsistent.

The great revelation on autism was a total bust full of disinformation, Arthur L Caplan, an American ethician and bioethics professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told Al Jazeera.

There is no data to show that tylenol causes autism and a lot of data show that fever in pregnant women-he, he added.

Admittedly, even unrelated to tylenol-aeutism, most doctors will probably say to pregnant women whom they should always pay attention to drugs, told Al Jazeera Catherine Lord, professor of psychiatry at the UCLA who specializes in autism.

But these doctors will probably also warn women not to avoid taking medication when they have a fever during pregnancy, she said. They must also realize that having a high fever or harming either for a growing baby, so they should consult their doctor, she added.

Has there been other statements on the causes of autism?

Over the years, autism has been wrongly linked to many supposed causes. The most notorious has been the false vaccination-useism of a 1998 study, which is now entirely demystified. This study claimed an association between the ROR vaccine of the same thing that Trump targeted on Monday and autism on Monday. The Lancet, the highly respected British Journal which published this study, retracted it 12 years later, in 2010.

Other debate factors include prenatal drugs or antidepressants, environmental toxins and diet, but evidence is low or inconsistent. Previously, the discredited theory of the mother refrigerator blamed parents who were perceived as lacking in adequate emotional warmth with their children for higher risks of autism.

And finally, is it true, as Trump claims, that autism does not exist in Cuba?

His false and if anything, Cuba undermines the argument.

Cuba officially recognizes autism spectrum disorder (TSA). There are several specialized schools and pediatric clinics that provide diagnosis and therapy to autistic children.

In Cuba, acetaminophen is generally known as paracetamol and is sold in government pharmacies. In other words, it is very available and used as in other parts of the world.

According to a 2022 study, Cuba has an impact of autism of around 2 to 4 per 10,000 children in certain contexts. Although research on autism diagnoses in Cuba is much more limited than in the United States, the 2022 study data shows a much lower rate of recognized cases than in the United States despite the presence of acetaminophen.

