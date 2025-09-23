Politics
Trump tells immigration to the UN General Assembly, green energy policies “destroying” the world
US President Donald Trump made his first speech in person on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in seven years, telling those that “your countries go to hell” due to green energy policies and what he has described as a flight migration.
Trump defended the efforts of his administration to guarantee its southern border and warned against the “death of Western Europe” of migration. He also targeted United Nations programs that support global refugees.
“The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not finance them,” said Trump, using a term for mass movements of people who Activists criticized To be dehumanizing.
Elsewhere, Trump rejected climate change as the “biggest stupid has ever perpetrated in the world”.
“In closing, I just want to repeat that immigration and the high cost of the so-called green renewable energies destroy a large part of the free world and a large part of our planet,” he said.
Between the two, Trump held the Court on a certain number of subjects, many familiar to regular observers of his oval office comments, and challenged countries like Canada who recognized a Palestinian state, saying that “the rewards would be too large for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities”.
With global support for a Palestinian state, the devastating growth of Israel in Gaza is expected to take the center of centers while the United Nations Annual Rally of World leaders is speeding on Tuesday.
The myriads of conflict and problems faced by the world, including climate change, will also be under the spotlight, because almost a week of speeches is launched in the United Nations General Assembly.
Almost all the members of the UN registered to take their turn during the six -day speech of the Assembly. Until now, the list of speakers includes 89 heads of state, 43 heads of government, 10 people vice-presidents or vice-premiers ministers, and 45 foreign ministers and other ministerial levels.
Brazil launched Speechestuesday in a tradition of several decades dating from when it was the only nation that volunteered to speak first.
In addition to the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silvand Trump, the assembly on Tuesday will hear Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Jordan Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Foreign Minister Anita AnandWill deliver the Canada DeclarationSeptember 29.
United Nations principles “under aggression like never before”: guterres
While the theme is “better together”, observers can expect an overview of the ways in the world.
“While we meet, civilians are targeted and international law trampled in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond,” Secretary General Antnio Guterres said during the commemoration of the anniversary on Monday. “Poverty and hunger are increasing, the planet is burning, with fires, floods and recorded heat that rage in climate chaos.”
The UN sees its principles “under aggression like never before,” said Guterres.
Gaza and her almost two year war have already drawn attention to the General Assembly. Monday's conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on supporting the long-standing idea of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The meeting of a time ended with several countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Maltaand Monaco, announcing or confirming their recognition of a day of the Palestinian State after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal. About three -quarters of the 193 United Nations do it.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that the decision to recognize the Palestinian state is in accordance with a long -standing Canadian policy to support a two -state solution. He said Canada and other countries are actively trying to create conditions for a ceasefire and a peace process.
“It is necessary in our judgment, and the judgment of most other countries in the world, which we must push this now,” said Carney.
Israel and the Usboycot have made the event, saying that the international push for a Palestinian state rewards Hamas, the militant group which still controls Gaza parts, and makes it more difficult to conclude an agreement to stop the war and return the remaining hostages held in the enclave.
Sunday magazineWhat to look at the high -level talks of the United Nations General Assembly
Trump's world vision under the spotlight
On Tuesday, many eyes were on Trump, who returned to the Rostrum of the Assembly five years after addressing the rally by video, due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
Trump returned to the UN in a position of strength, upsetting the United States’s foreign policy in just eight months after its second presidential term. Trump has reduced foreign aid, affecting several efforts led by the United Nations and has decided to end US participation in the World Health Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council.
He implemented friends and enemies and approved military strikes, with troubled legal authority, on alleged drugs in the Caribbean and on Iranian nuclear installations.
In his speech, Trump repeated the fallacious affirmation that he “ended seven wars” this year. Although it is not developed, Trump in recent weeks has taken the Foradministing'Sefforts credit to put an end to the conflicts between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Sudan, Rwanda and Congo Democrat, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kosovo and Thailand.
But Trump had trouble delivering his campaign in 2024 promises to quickly end the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with more than a month now spent after a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Following his speech, Trump will hold a handful of meetings on one, especially with the meadows and the Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also holds a group meeting focused on the Middle East, with officials of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Trump is expected to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next Monday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/un-general-assembly-tuesday-1.7640896
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's hockey to participate in 2026 Friendship four
- Alcohol increases the risk of dementia
- Türkiye shook 100 earthquakes in six hours; Sındırgı area in Epicalter from Swarm Swarm
- Global perspective: as the post-war period is dead, cooperate to open a new era
- Japan Open Tennis – Carlos Alcaraz on year 2025: 'The best season I have ever done so far'
- Oregon State Football misses this important feature that once defined the program
- California prohibits most ice agents wearing masks
- The PM Modles Condole The death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom”
- Classification of American news for 2026
- 00 hours, squadrons, location and videos
- Memory of Mesico City earthquake 1985
- The ex-PM Imran Khan welcomes the defense pact of Pakistan-Saudi-the week