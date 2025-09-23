Trump tells immigration to the UN General Assembly, green energy policies “destroying” the world

US President Donald Trump made his first speech in person on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in seven years, telling those that “your countries go to hell” due to green energy policies and what he has described as a flight migration.

Trump defended the efforts of his administration to guarantee its southern border and warned against the “death of Western Europe” of migration. He also targeted United Nations programs that support global refugees.

“The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not finance them,” said Trump, using a term for mass movements of people who Activists criticized To be dehumanizing.

Elsewhere, Trump rejected climate change as the “biggest stupid has ever perpetrated in the world”.

“In closing, I just want to repeat that immigration and the high cost of the so-called green renewable energies destroy a large part of the free world and a large part of our planet,” he said.

Between the two, Trump held the Court on a certain number of subjects, many familiar to regular observers of his oval office comments, and challenged countries like Canada who recognized a Palestinian state, saying that “the rewards would be too large for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities”.

With global support for a Palestinian state, the devastating growth of Israel in Gaza is expected to take the center of centers while the United Nations Annual Rally of World leaders is speeding on Tuesday.

The myriads of conflict and problems faced by the world, including climate change, will also be under the spotlight, because almost a week of speeches is launched in the United Nations General Assembly.

Almost all the members of the UN registered to take their turn during the six -day speech of the Assembly. Until now, the list of speakers includes 89 heads of state, 43 heads of government, 10 people vice-presidents or vice-premiers ministers, and 45 foreign ministers and other ministerial levels.

Brazil launched Speechestuesday in a tradition of several decades dating from when it was the only nation that volunteered to speak first.

In addition to the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silvand Trump, the assembly on Tuesday will hear Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Jordan Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Foreign Minister Anita AnandWill deliver the Canada DeclarationSeptember 29.

United Nations principles “under aggression like never before”: guterres

While the theme is “better together”, observers can expect an overview of the ways in the world.

“While we meet, civilians are targeted and international law trampled in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond,” Secretary General Antnio Guterres said during the commemoration of the anniversary on Monday. “Poverty and hunger are increasing, the planet is burning, with fires, floods and recorded heat that rage in climate chaos.”

The UN sees its principles “under aggression like never before,” said Guterres.

Watch | Carney says that Canada open to the role of Futurepeace's holding in Gaza: Canada joins the allies to recognize the Palestinian state in the UN Prime Minister Mark Carney was one of the 18 national leaders to speak to the United Nations on Monday of the reason for which they chose to officially recognize a Palestinian state while the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Gaza and her almost two year war have already drawn attention to the General Assembly. Monday's conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on supporting the long-standing idea of ​​a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting of a time ended with several countries, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Maltaand Monaco, announcing or confirming their recognition of a day of the Palestinian State after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal. About three -quarters of the 193 United Nations do it.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday that the decision to recognize the Palestinian state is in accordance with a long -standing Canadian policy to support a two -state solution. He said Canada and other countries are actively trying to create conditions for a ceasefire and a peace process.

“It is necessary in our judgment, and the judgment of most other countries in the world, which we must push this now,” said Carney.

Israel and the Usboycot have made the event, saying that the international push for a Palestinian state rewards Hamas, the militant group which still controls Gaza parts, and makes it more difficult to conclude an agreement to stop the war and return the remaining hostages held in the enclave.

Look | Jennifer Welsh, Director of Public Policy Atmcgill University, about what to expect to Unga: Sunday magazineWhat to look at the high -level talks of the United Nations General Assembly The meeting of the level of the United Nations General Assembly begins on Monday, with the Israeli bombing of Gaza at the forefront of the spirits of many members. She joins Piya Chattopadhyay to discuss the mechanics of the world meeting, what role the UN can play in the current political atmosphere and the powers and obligations of Canada on the international scene.

Trump's world vision under the spotlight

On Tuesday, many eyes were on Trump, who returned to the Rostrum of the Assembly five years after addressing the rally by video, due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

A large-scale meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanizing the support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict took place on Monday, the general debate should begin on Tuesday. (Yuki Iwamura / The Associated Press)

Trump returned to the UN in a position of strength, upsetting the United States’s foreign policy in just eight months after its second presidential term. Trump has reduced foreign aid, affecting several efforts led by the United Nations and has decided to end US participation in the World Health Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council.

He implemented friends and enemies and approved military strikes, with troubled legal authority, on alleged drugs in the Caribbean and on Iranian nuclear installations.

In his speech, Trump repeated the fallacious affirmation that he “ended seven wars” this year. Although it is not developed, Trump in recent weeks has taken the Foradministing'Sefforts credit to put an end to the conflicts between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Sudan, Rwanda and Congo Democrat, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Serbia and Kosovo and Thailand.

But Trump had trouble delivering his campaign in 2024 promises to quickly end the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with more than a month now spent after a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several people demonstrated on Monday outside the United Nations headquarters in New York during the UNGA discussion on a two-state solution in the Middle East. (Angelina Katsanis / The Associated Press)

Following his speech, Trump will hold a handful of meetings on one, especially with the meadows and the Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also holds a group meeting focused on the Middle East, with officials of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Trump is expected to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House next Monday.