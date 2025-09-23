



The agency that regulates drugs in Australia claims that paracetamol is considered to be safe use for pregnancy, despite Donald Trump saying that this increases the risk of autism in babies.

Trump said that he thought that pregnant women should “strongly” limit “the use of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, unless they have an” extremely high “fever” that they could not “harden”.

“Pregnant women are expected to talk to their doctors,” Trump said.

“Ideally, you don't take it at all.”

RFK JR replaces the advisory panel for vaccines with anti-vacuums

The United States secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr, says that his new appointments are not anti-vacuums and that this decision is necessary “to restore public confidence in vaccine science.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates drugs in the United States, will publish a doctor's opinion on the potential risks of taking paracetamol during pregnancy and starting the process of triggering a change of safety label on drugs, the secretary of human services, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

But the Australian regulator, the therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA), as well as the Australian Medical Association (AMA), the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and their American counterpart, all reaffirmed the safety and the advantages of the paracetamol during pregnancy.

“Paracetamol remains category A of pregnancy in Australia, which means that it is considered to be safe use during pregnancy,” the TGA said in a statement.

“The TGA has no current survey in terms of active security for paracetamol and autism, or paracetamol and neurodevelopmental disorders more widely.”

AMA president, Dr. Danielle McMullen, told ABC News Breakfast that regulators considered paracetamol safely to use during pregnancy.

“Of course, like all drugs, we try to use as little as possible in pregnancy, but certainly for pain and fever during pregnancy, the advice here in Australia are always that paracetamol is always a reasonable and safe option for pregnant women,” she said.

Dr. Danielle McMullen says that Australian regulators consider that paracetamol is sure to use during pregnancy. (Provided)

Dr. Norman Swan, host of the ABC health report, said pregnant women were taking paracetamol for a reason.

“The fever in pregnancy is not good for the unborn child and you want to prevent fever, hence the immunization of the flu, hence an immunization cocvid,” he said.

“You want to minimize the chances that a woman will be infected with a virus.

“If you get a fever, paracetamol is what will eliminate it.”

He added: “You should not take medication during pregnancy unless you need it”.

“But, if you need it, take it: you must be more worried about fever than paracetamol,” he said.

The association does not mean causation

Andrew Whitehouse, teacher of autism research at the Kids Research Institute Australia and director of awareness of Australia autism, said that there had been several studies exploring if the taking of acetaminophen (also called paracetamol) during pregnancy could increase the probability that pregnancy of pregnancy is diagnosed with autism.

“Some studies have reported small associations, but these results are not consistent and do not prove that acetaminophen directly causes autism,” he said in a statement.

“Autism is a complex condition influenced by many genetic and environmental factors.

“All small associations in this area must be weighed with the risk of high untreated fever during pregnancy for women and developing baby.”

Neurodivergent students leave traditional schools

Special assistance schools are increasingly demanding while traditional classrooms do not meet the needs of neurodivergent students.

A study in Sweden which analyzed data of 2.48 million births revealed that when the researchers compared the brothers and sisters (a method to control the genetic and environmental factors), all the apparent links between acetaminophen and autism have disappeared.

Dr. Hannah Kirk, a member of the National Health and Medical Research Council at Monash University, said the suggestions that paracetamol (commonly sold in the United States as Tylenol) uses during pregnancy could increase the risk of autism had, of course, raised the concern of future parents.

“Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition without known cause, however, research shows that genetics plays an important role, hundreds of genes being linked to autism,” she said.

“No study has shown only acetaminophen, the main ingredient of Tylenol, causes autism.

“Some studies have reported an association between the use of acetaminophen and autism, while others have not done so.

“Above all, the association does not mean causation.”

Professor Scott White of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists described the position of the White House as “surprising”, in terms of science.

“Having a fever at the start of pregnancy can be associated with all kinds of unfavorable results of pregnancy other than autism,” said Professor White.

“I would confidently use paracetamol during pregnancy and declarations like” pregnant women should simply finish if they have a fever “, contribute to what we see in the limitation of the use of drugs which are clearly safe for pregnant women”.

