Donald Trump complains about the renovation of the United Nations Headquarters

Trump Press Conference

President Donald Trump and the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make controversial allegations on tylenol and autism

President Donald Trump had many complaints concerning the United Nations in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, especially on a failed offer that he made to renovate the UN headquarters in New York.

“They decided to go to another direction, which was much more expensive at the time, and who really produced a much lower product,” said Trump on September 23.

The renovation of the United Nations Building began in 2008 and initially cost $ 1.2 billion, according to Polifact. Trump testified before a senatorial committee in 2005 that the project would cost more and called to do the work on the 39 -story building. The project ended up costing around $ 2.3 billion, the United States offering $ 488 million.

“I realized that they did not know what they were doing with regard to construction, and that their construction concepts were so bad, and the product they proposed to build were so bad and so expensive,” Trump told the general assembly, pointing cost overruns and the addition of the UN “had not even obtained the marble floors that I promised.”

As president, Trump lives the interest of his physical environment, transforming the Roseraie of the White House into an external patio, renovating a bathroom in Lincoln's bedroom, starting the renovations of the Kennedy Center and launching the construction of a 200 million dollars' ballroom at the White House.

Trump began his speech to the General Assembly complaining that the telepromitator did not work, and then noted that the escalator in the building was also broken.

“Frankly, looking at the building and respecting the escalator, they still haven't finished work,” said Trump.

The president linked his wider complaints concerning the United Nations to renovate the building.

“Unfortunately, many things in the United Nations happen like that, but on an even greater scale,” he said.

