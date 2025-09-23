Trump cancels the meeting with Democratic leaders as the closure deadline approaches





Washington – President Trump said on Tuesday that he will not meet Democratic leaders in Congress until they “become realistic” with their requests in the undergoing fight on the financing of the government, with a deadline of October 1 which approaches rapidly.

Early Tuesday morning, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, and the minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries room confirmed that a meeting should take place this week at the Oval Office. But in an article on Truth Social soon after, the president canceled the rally, at least for the moment.

“After examining the details of non -serious and ridiculous requests made by the radical minority that left the Democrats in exchange for their votes to keep our country flourishing open, I decided that no meeting with their Congress leaders could be productive,” said Trump.

Last week, the Chamber approved a measure to maintain the government funded until November 21, as well as additional security funds for the legislators and other officials following the assassination of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Democrats presented their own proposal, which would extend the government’s financing until October 31 and stimulate security financing. The proposal of the Democrats also includes a permanent extension of improved tax credits for Americans who buy health insurance via the affordable care law market, and a confrontation of some of the policies implemented by the “Grand, Beautiful Bill” by Trump earlier this year.

The two proposals failed in the Senate last Friday, which raises fears that government funding will be launched at the end of the month.

President Trump in the White House Roosevelt room in Washington, DC, Monday September 22, 2025. Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress is now in playground until next week, when the Senate returns with only days to act. The leaders of the GOP of the Chamber extended the rupture of the lower chamber after the deadline of October 1 to put pressure on the Senate to adopt their bill.

Meanwhile, Schumer and Jeffries have repeatedly asked GOP leaders to negotiate with them on a short -term financing extension. In a letter to Mr. Trump over the weekend, Schumer and Jeffries demanded a meeting with the president, saying that the Democrats would not support a “dirty expenditure bill” which does not deal with their health priorities. Earlier Tuesday, Democrats announced that after “Republican Stonewalling weeks at Congress, President Trump agreed to meet this week at the Oval Office”.

In his social position Truth, the president reprimanded himself against the democratic proposal to extend the financing of the government, which would make the discounts of Medicaid, and would restore the financing of public radio and television stations which were reduced earlier this year in a set of attractions. He said, “I can't wait to meet them if they get serious about the future of our nation.”

“To the leaders of the Democratic Party, the ball is in your court. I can't wait to meet you when you become realistic about the things our country represents,” he said. “Do the right thing!”

In an article on X in response, Jeffries said “Trump still at the exit”.

“Donald Trump has just canceled a meeting with high stakes in the oval office with myself and Chef Schumer,” said Jeffries. “The extremists want to close the government because they do not want to approach the republican health care crisis which is a devastating America.”

Schumer also entered, saying to the president: “When you have finished declaiming, we can sit down and discuss health care.”

“Trump fled from the negotiating table before he even arrives,” said Schumer in a statement. “While the Americans are faced with an increase in costs and a republican health care crisis, Trump prefers to do a crisis of anger to do his job. Democrats are ready to work to avoid a closure – Trump and the Republicans hold the hostage of America. Donald Trump will have closure.”

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political journalist for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC

