



The Minister of Union IT, Ashwini Vahnaw, said that he was moving in the Zohos of productivity tools, calling on others to adopt Indian products in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modis Appel in Swadeshi. I move to Zoho our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations. I urge everyone to join the PM Shri @narendramod jis calls Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products and services, Vahnaw published on X. I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. 🇮🇳 I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services. pic.twitter.com/k3nu7bkB1S — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 22, 2025 This decision comes one day after Modi, in his Sunday speech, urged citizens to trust with foreign goods, affirming that many imported articles were quietly part of daily life. Zoho, whose head office is at Tamil Nadu, is one of the largest India local software companies, with more than a billion dollars in annual income and an application portfolio aged 80 and over that compete with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. The founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu called Switch ministers a huge boost of morale for zohos engineers, adding, we will make you proud and make our nation proud. The announcement also comes when India and the United States have repercussions on prices, with Washington imposing rights up to 50% on imports from India. Last week, Indiaai Mission announced the selection of eight companies for the second phase of its initiative of the foundation model, which focuses on the construction of sovereign AI. Vaishnaw has congratulated the newly selected startups and has repeatedly stressed that the objective of each selected team is to become a world player in the first five in its chosen sector, whether in multilingual foundation models, an AI of speeches or multimodal applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/ai-news-updates/it-minister-ashwini-vaishnaw-switches-to-zoho-backs-pm-modis-swadeshi-push/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos