No war in Gaza, only the massacre of the Israel of the Palestinians, Erdoan said to the UN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan used his speech to the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations to provide a strong violation of the violations of the Israel in Gaza, claiming that the Palestinians support unprecedented suffering under what he described as a massive extermination campaign.

Erdoan said Gaza is not an area of ​​war, but rather a place where an army stands, and on the other, innocent civilians being massacred. He criticized Israel for having carried out a massive extermination policy, stressing that humanity had not witnessed such brutality during the last century.

Opening its remarks by recalling the founding principles of the United Nations Charter, Erdoan said that the World Organization was created to maintain international peace and security, but its credibility was overshadowed by serious events which took place in many parts of the world.

In Gaza, in particular, a genocide has been underway for more than 700 days, just before our eyes, said Erdoan, noting that more than 65,000 civilians were killed, including more than 20,000 children. Each hour for the last 23 months, a child has been brutally withdrawn from life by Israel in Gaza. These are not simple statistics, my friends; Everyone represents a life, an innocent human being.

The president said that the Palestinians were killed not only by bombs but also by the weapon of hunger. He cited UN figures showing at least 428 people, including 146 children, had died from famine in Gaza in recent months. Can such a cruelty really be justified by a reasonable cause? He asked, holding photos of malnutric and injured Palestinian children.

Erdoan painted a dark image of life under the siege, saying that the Gazas health system had collapsed, that the doctors were killed or detained, that the ambulances were targeted and the hospitals bombed. Today, tragically, innocent toddlers are two or three years old, without hands, without arms, without the legs having become the ordinary image of Gaza, he said.

He criticized Israel for silence the press by deliberately killing 250 journalists and by prohibiting external media from entering Gaza. However, he could not hide the genocide, he added, expressing the support of the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres, repeated calls to put an end to violence.





A photo of a malnourished Palestinian child shared by President Erdoan during his Unga speech. (Handout)

The genocide, like the Holocaust, is a barbaric concept used to describe the massive extermination of people. However, today in Gaza, they are not just people killed, but animals are also deliberately targeted, he said.

The UN has not even protected its staff in Gaza, said Erdoan, stressing that 500 humanitarian workers had been killed, including 326 UN employees. He described the actions of Israels as a policy of occupation, forced displacement, exile, genocide or, more specifically, of mass murder carried out on the pretext of the October 7 incident.

Beyond Gaza, Erdoan criticized Israel for having destabilized the region in the broad sense by hitting Syria, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and, more recently even Qatar, a mediator in cease-fire negotiations. He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had no intention of making peace or saving hostages.

Criticizing Israel for having acted with an obsession with promised land and pursuing expansionist policies that endanger regional peace, Erdoan has called on world leaders to take a stand. I call all the world leaders: today is the day to stand up, in the name of humanity, alongside the oppressed Palestinians, he said.





The hungry Palestinians line up to receive food in Gaza, in this photo presented by President Erdoan at Unga. (Handout)

He also denounced what he called a state of madness in Gaza, which, according to him, even holds conscientious Jews, does not have their approval and feeds anti -Semitism in the world. This can no longer continue, he added.

The remarks came while the president of Trkiyes continues to be one of the most vocal international defenders of Palestinian rights, calling for an immediate cease-fire and a stronger world action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The president also used his speech from the United Nations General Assembly to put pressure for diplomatic solutions to regional disputes, while the reiteration of Trkiyes calls for international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turning to the eastern Mediterranean, Erdoan said that Trkiye envisages the aerge and eastern Mediterranean as a stability basin where the legitimate interests of all parties are respected. He underlined the preparation of the Ankaras for constructive cooperation on each problem.

Regarding Cyprus, Erdoan renewed his call at the end of what he described as the unfair isolation of Turkish Cypriots. I invite the international community to recognize the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic and to establish diplomatic, political and economic relations with it, he said. The international community must end the unfair isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots for half a century.

The Turkish President also expanded his address to include other flash points. He praised recent political changes in Syria, promising continuous support for united and undivided Syria, and stressed that a diplomatic solution was to be found for the Irans nuclear program. Our region cannot bear another crisis, he said.

Erdoan reiterated his support for the stability of the Iraks, underlined the role of Trkiyes in mediation between Russia and Ukraine, and praised progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also underlined the role of Ankaras in other mediation initiatives, including between Somalia and Ethiopia.

He called for diplomacy to resolve regional crises to prevent regional disasters.

We are looking for a diplomatic resolution in the Irans nuclear file. Our region cannot bear a new disaster, said Erdoan, stressing that stability depends on the avoidance of new crises.

Erdoan has also called for world governance reforms, repeating its slogan, the world is larger than five years old and urging reforms to restore the United Nations to its founding spirit. He linked this to Trkiyes a broader vision of foreign policy, invoking efforts to strengthen links with Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as the accommodation of Trkiyes from the NATO 2026 summit.

In his closing remarks, Erdoan has urged the international community not to abandon the founding values ​​of the UN without a doubt, a fairer world is possible, he said. Trkiye will patiently continue his efforts to build a fairer world.