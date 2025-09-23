



Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., is the star of a new announcement in support of a voting measure to redraw the cards from California Congress to further stimulate Democrats.

Democrats are pursuing a Mi-Decennie redistribution plan in California in response to the efforts of the Republicans in Texas and other states to draw new lines designed to help them protect their close majority in the Chamber in the mid-term elections of next year.

“Donald Trump reveals the electoral cards to force a congress that does not answer him that, not people. If he gets away, all bets are disabled, for our health care, our pay checks and our freedoms,” said Ocasio-Cortez in the ad.

“Prop 50 levels the rules of the game and gives power to people,” she continues, referring to the initiative that will appear on the California ballot this fall.

Voters must directly approve the new card drawn by Californian Democratic legislators to circumvent the independent commission which generally controls the redistribution process in the state. The map could train up to five seats in the additional room for democrats, which could compensate for potential republican gains under the new lines of Texas.

The announcement marks the latest instance of Ocasio-Cortez building its national profile. She also organized rallies across the country this year with a progressive icon colleague, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

