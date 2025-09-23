



Founded in 1955, the Xinjiang is one of the five autonomous regions of China, which houses at least 10 million Uygurs with Muslim predominance

Xi Jinping, aid, attend the 70th anniversary of the western Chinese province Istanbul Chinese President Xi Jinping became the first Chinese leader to attend the foundation anniversary of the Xinjiang Autonomous Autonomous Region. XI arrived in the capital Urumqi on Tuesday, leading a delegation which included the ideologist of the Communist Party Wang Huning and Cai Qi, chief of staff of the Chinese president. The high -level delegation attends the events marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Western region, according to the Xinhua news agency managed by the State. During the meeting with local representatives, XI called for efforts to build a “beautiful Xinjiang in the Chinese modernization process”. XI also made an Xinjiang inspection visit in July 2022. Founded in October 1955, the Xinjiang is one of the five autonomous regions of China with a population of important ethnic minorities. It houses at least 10 million UGHurs which are mainly Muslim. The Turkish Muslim group, which represents around 45% of the region's population, has long accused China of cultural, religious and economic discrimination. Beijing denies allegations. Covering approximately one sixth in the total terrestrial mass of China, the Xinjiang is at the crossroads of the Historical Silk Road and currently provides a strategic land route connecting Beijing to the Oman Sea via the Karakoram motorway through Pakistan. The region has more than 25 million inhabitants and is divided into 14 prefectures and more than 90 counties. China also shares a narrow land connection with Afghanistan via the Wakhan corridor, offering the country without coastal access to the second world economy of Xinjiang. China shares borders with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia and India through Xinjiang. In 2010 and 2014, the Chinese central government held two meetings to discuss the policy linked to Xinjiang, exhibiting what it called “guidance principles and strategies” for governance in the region, according to the Information Office of the State Council. Earlier this year, in July, XI also became the first Chinese president to attend the foundation anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region. This year has marked the 60th anniversary of the Southwest Region. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

