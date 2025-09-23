The governor of Punjab meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discusses key issues concerning Punjab and Chandigarh





NEW DELHI:: Governor and Administrator of Punjab Ut Chandigarh, Gulab Chand I willToday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and informed him of the dominant situation in Punjab and Chandigarh, as well as key development priorities for the region. The governor presented a detailed account of the measures taken following devastating floods in Punjab ,. He underlined the coordinated efforts of state machines and volunteer organizations to provide assistance to affected families, restore public infrastructure and ensure effective disease control measures in the areas affected by floods. I will also discussed security and development problems along the international border with Pakistan. He underlined the need for the central government to encourage industries to create units in these sensitive areas, thus creating job possibilities for young people. He also stressed the importance of strengthening vigilance at the international border thanks to the installation of anti-line systems and high definition cameras. In terms of education, the Governor informed the Prime Minister of the implementation of the new education policy in Punjab and Chandigarh. He informed that efforts are made to improve the quality of higher education by connecting establishments to NAAC accreditation. He also shared details on the awareness campaigns of current drugs in the state, which aim to educate young people and promote a healthier society. Turning to Chandigarh, I will also discussed the idea of ​​establishing a “gift city” on the point of the international finance of Gujarat Tec-City (Gift City), in order to lead greater economic growth to Chandigarh. He highlighted the new sports policy that plans Chandigarh as a major sports center, offering opportunities to feed talent and organize national and international tournaments. He also informed the Prime Minister of the new start -up policy in Chandigarh aimed at promoting independent work opportunities for young people. Reunion has covered a wide range of questions – immediate measures to reduce floods for long -term development, from safety preparation to educational reforms and socio -cultural sensitivities for economic renewal in border regions – reflecting a complete roadmap for progress in Punjab and Chandigarh.

