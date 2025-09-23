Trump cancels the best Democrats on how to prevent government closure





Washington President Donald Trump suddenly canceled a meeting planned with the best Democrats in Congress a week before a potential government closure.

In a long article on social networks, Trump wrote that after examining the details of the non -serious and ridiculous requirements that the Democrats make, I decided that no meeting with their Congress leaders could be productive.

He discharged on the Democrats and declared that any meeting with the chief of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber, DN.Y., and the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., would be conditioned to change their posture.

I can't wait to meet them if they get serious about the future of our nation, he wrote on Truth Social, while inventing against democratic calls to repeal parts of his law of the domestic agenda, including cups and changes to Medicaid.

His online comments occurred a few hours after Jeffries and Schumer published a joint declaration on the meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York, in Capitol on February 12.

The congress is in the midst of an impasse because the funding of the government is expected to expire on September 30. The House controlled by the Republican adopted a short -term bill to keep the government open until November 21, but the Senate which requires 60 votes to adopt a bill rejected both the GOP and the Democratic proposals.

Jeffries criticized Trump for canceling the meeting.

Trump has always made goals, he wrote on X.

Schumer also responded to Trumps' move.

Trump fled from the negotiating table before he even arrives, he said in a statement. While the Americans face an increase in costs and a republican health care crisis, Trump prefers to do a anger crisis to do his job. Democrats are ready to work to avoid a Trump closure and the Republicans hold the hostage of America. Donald Trump will be the owner of the closure.

Democrats demanded an extension of Obamacare's financing in order to prevent the increase in insurance premiums next year.

President Mike Johnson, R-La., And the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, Rs.d., spoke on Monday evening to Trump by phone and urged him to cancel the meeting with Jeffries and Schumer, said two familiar sources with the conversation.

Republican leaders have stressed that the Democrats have already expressed their requests for continuous resolution, and Trump does not need to meet them.

The sources have noted that Trump could still decide to hold a meeting with the two Democrats, but that Thune and Johnson would probably be involved in one way or another.

Thune's office did not respond to a request for comments on the call and postponed the White House to the details of a potential meeting. Johnson's office did not respond to a request for comments.

Senator Chris Murphy, D-CONN., Had an answer sentenced to Trumps Truth Social Post.

It is delusional but you do not have to read everything, he wrote on X. sums up: he closes the government because he thinks he is a king.

