Matt of relief and joy: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes the release of Azam Khans from Sitapur prison; Target the BJP on “false cases” | India News





Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan (Images / Agencies) New Delhi: President of the Samajwadi party (former president of the Uttar Pradesh party, Minister-Chilesh Yadav, praised Tuesday the liberation of the leader of the Azam Khan party of Sitapur prison. He described it as a question of relief and joy not only for him and his family, but also for those who believe in justice. Sincere thanks to the Court for having maintained the faith in justice.

The old CM added that Zam Khan would continue to stand with neglected and oppressed and would remain a symbol of emotional unity while continuing the struggle for socialist justice with socialist values.

“ If the chori vote … '' Akhilesh Yadav warns that India can see Nepal type demonstrations if the voting flight continues

Addressing journalists, Yadav reiterated his gratitude to the court and expressed his hope that no new false cases would be deposited by the government of the BJP in the State. SP chief, Azam Khan, was released from prison. I would like to thank the court for this. We, the Samajwadis, think that the court would do justice. We hope that in the coming time, no false cases will be deposited and that no injustice will be made by the BJP, he said. The head of the SP stressed that Zam Khan played a crucial role in the long struggle of the parties against the BJP. He also promised that, as was the leaders of the BJP withdrawn from business against them, a future government of the Samajwadi party would withdraw all the false cases deposited against Khan.Samajwadi leader and six times deputy of Jaswantnagar, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had come to receive Azam Khan. was supervised in false cases and welcomed the decision of the courts to give him a deposit. Azam Khan was supervised by the government in false cases. However, the court granted him a liberation under bail and gave him a compensation in the business. I salute this decision. Many false cases have been deposited against him. The Samajwadi party stands next to him, said Shivpal. Shivpal also rejected speculations about Khan joining the Bahujan Samaj (BSP) party, saying that the party is firmly standing with it. “These are all lies. The Samajwadi party is completely with him,” he said. He had been imprisoned as part of the case of quality of quality bar and other accusations. Police files show that he faces 111 criminal cases, although he has now obtained a deposit in all cases where he was sentenced. Khan had previously been released on bond in 2022 but was sent back to prison in October 2023 after new accusations were brought against him. His lawyer argued that many of the cases were politically motivated, several are already withdrawn, unloaded or awaiting trial.

