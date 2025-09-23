Politics
Inside the high issues of Nigel Farage, to cancel it the “greatest betrayal” of Boris Johnson if it becomes PM
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nigel Farage unveiled the most radical plan of his party to resolve the British migration crisis.
The leader in the British reform promised to reverse the “Boriswave” if he won the next general elections.
Mr. Farage told journalists: in particular, what was focused on this morning is Boriswave. Boris' wave, after his huge victory in 2019. And I think that the millions that came in the years of his post as Prime Minister represents the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes, certainly in anyone living in memory.
This is not what the voters of Brexit wanted, and it is certainly not what any conservative voter wanted from 2010. He added: far too many people who do not work, never worked and will never work.
“The ability to bring people with all kinds, and when you realize that most people are very low -skilled, and in very low wages, you start to get a very, very different image. In fact, you start to obtain a massive advantages bill.
What is Boriswave?
Boriswave refers to the large number of migrants who have settled in the United Kingdom under the direction of Boris Johnson.
After winning a landslide election in 2019, the then conservative Prime Minister put an end to freedom of movement between Great Britain and the EU and introduced new immigration rules to unlock the advantages of Brexit.
The point -based immigration system of Mr. Johnsons was designed to bring skilled workers and strengthen British borders.
The indefinite leave to stay (ILR) was the main way in which these migrants settled in the United Kingdom. It is open to people who worked and lived legally in the United Kingdom for five years.
Instead of attracting highly qualified workers, the necessary British economy – and Mr. Johnson has promised – many newcomers are low -skilled and have limited skills in English.
And they settled in increasing number under the ILR.
Revealed: Inside de Nigel Farage, the high challenges to undo Boris Johnson's “greatest betrayal” if it becomes PM
|
Getty images
In his weekly column for GB News Online, Colin Brazier wrote that Boriswave and ILR “have carried out an unprecedented redesign of our national ethnic wall painting” with “no rubber derivations” in sight.
What is the height of the Boriswave wave?
Home Office figures reveal that in 2022, 572,815 requests to extend foreign nationals were approved up to 42% compared to the previous year and 86% on 2019, when Mr. Johnson took office.
More than three million people received visas to enter the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2024, with only one million arrival in 2023 (when Boris came to power, net migration to the United Kingdom was 188,000).
How does the reform plan to reverse it?
The reform said that it could chop the right of migrants to request indefinite leave to stay (ILR), which Mr. Johnson introduced after the freedom of movement in 2021, and prohibit anyone who is not a British citizen to claim services and to force those who ask for British citizenship to renounce other citizens.
Applicants should meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and a better level of English. They should have lived in the United Kingdom for seven years, against five, and there would be more strict restrictions on spouses and children in the United Kingdom.
Based on the initial projections according to which 800,000 people would be eligible for ILR between 2026 and 2030, the Center for Policy Studies initially suggested removing the regime could allow the taxpayer of 234 billion taxpayers, which is equivalent to 8,200 for each cleaning in the United Kingdom, spread over several decades.
However, the CPS later moved from this figure, declaring that as it was a life estimate, it should no longer be used.
The safeguard estimate was also questioned after it appeared that there would be a sculpture for the citizens of the EU having an established status.
Government sources have said that there were 777,000 foreign universal credit seekers with this status.
Asked about the figure of the CPS, Mr. Farage doubled, saying that it was an underestimation.
He said: the figure of 230 billion, because Zia (Yusuf, responsible for politics) has just said, is undoubtedly too low.
He underestimates things, I suspect that many more than 800,000 will actually apply to stay indefinite, and it is quite difficult to obtain all the figures.
And if you return to those who have already obtained indefinite leave to remain, without a doubt, the number is considerably greater.
The Home Office figures reveal that in 2022, 572,815 requests to extend foreign nationals were approved up to 42% compared to the previous year
|
PA / Home Office
The commitment of the reform to remove the ILR divided opinion, with several shots from work.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the figures show that reform plans have no basis in reality, while the president of Labor Anna Turley said that Mr. Farage was not able to say how many families his policy would break.
The Tories criticized the proposals as half cooked and impracticable and the leader of Lib Dem Ed Davey said that Mr. Farage would trigger “the forces of darkness” in Great Britain
Piers Morgan marked the “scandalous” policy on X, by writing: “Person who was granted to indefinite leave to stay in the United Kingdom should have canceled unless they abuse this status in committing a crime.”
The columnist of GB News has at the end of this criticism, writing in his chronicle that he “does not consist in being cruel, it is a question of being fair”, saying that encouraging self-porting on by reducing bad incentives is the only way to lower the figures.
The former editor -in -chief of The Sun, Kelvin Mackenzie, also came out in favor of politics, writing that “Boris opened the door not only to millions of migrants but in Nigel Farage. And for that, we must be grateful”.
In our latest survey, we asked: the abolition of the ILR solves the problem of migration of Great Britain?
Of the 3,287 respondents, 87% said yes and 13% said no.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/reform-uk-nigel-farage-immigration
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nia Books Khalistani Pannun for having offered RS 11 Core to prevent the PM Modi from hoisting the Habs the Day I-Day
- Turkish Prez Erdogan again refers to the problem of cashmere in the address of the Unga
- Men's hockey to participate in 2026 Friendship four
- Alcohol increases the risk of dementia
- Türkiye shook 100 earthquakes in six hours; Sındırgı area in Epicalter from Swarm Swarm
- Global perspective: as the post-war period is dead, cooperate to open a new era
- Japan Open Tennis – Carlos Alcaraz on year 2025: 'The best season I have ever done so far'
- Oregon State Football misses this important feature that once defined the program
- California prohibits most ice agents wearing masks
- The PM Modles Condole The death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom”
- Classification of American news for 2026
- 00 hours, squadrons, location and videos