Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nigel Farage unveiled the most radical plan of his party to resolve the British migration crisis.

The leader in the British reform promised to reverse the “Boriswave” if he won the next general elections.

Mr. Farage told journalists: in particular, what was focused on this morning is Boriswave. Boris' wave, after his huge victory in 2019. And I think that the millions that came in the years of his post as Prime Minister represents the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes, certainly in anyone living in memory.

This is not what the voters of Brexit wanted, and it is certainly not what any conservative voter wanted from 2010. He added: far too many people who do not work, never worked and will never work.

“The ability to bring people with all kinds, and when you realize that most people are very low -skilled, and in very low wages, you start to get a very, very different image. In fact, you start to obtain a massive advantages bill.

What is Boriswave? Boriswave refers to the large number of migrants who have settled in the United Kingdom under the direction of Boris Johnson. After winning a landslide election in 2019, the then conservative Prime Minister put an end to freedom of movement between Great Britain and the EU and introduced new immigration rules to unlock the advantages of Brexit. The point -based immigration system of Mr. Johnsons was designed to bring skilled workers and strengthen British borders. The indefinite leave to stay (ILR) was the main way in which these migrants settled in the United Kingdom. It is open to people who worked and lived legally in the United Kingdom for five years. Instead of attracting highly qualified workers, the necessary British economy – and Mr. Johnson has promised – many newcomers are low -skilled and have limited skills in English. And they settled in increasing number under the ILR.

Revealed: Inside de Nigel Farage, the high challenges to undo Boris Johnson's “greatest betrayal” if it becomes PM | Getty images

In his weekly column for GB News Online, Colin Brazier wrote that Boriswave and ILR “have carried out an unprecedented redesign of our national ethnic wall painting” with “no rubber derivations” in sight. What is the height of the Boriswave wave? Home Office figures reveal that in 2022, 572,815 requests to extend foreign nationals were approved up to 42% compared to the previous year and 86% on 2019, when Mr. Johnson took office. More than three million people received visas to enter the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2024, with only one million arrival in 2023 (when Boris came to power, net migration to the United Kingdom was 188,000). How does the reform plan to reverse it? The reform said that it could chop the right of migrants to request indefinite leave to stay (ILR), which Mr. Johnson introduced after the freedom of movement in 2021, and prohibit anyone who is not a British citizen to claim services and to force those who ask for British citizenship to renounce other citizens. Applicants should meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and a better level of English. They should have lived in the United Kingdom for seven years, against five, and there would be more strict restrictions on spouses and children in the United Kingdom. Based on the initial projections according to which 800,000 people would be eligible for ILR between 2026 and 2030, the Center for Policy Studies initially suggested removing the regime could allow the taxpayer of 234 billion taxpayers, which is equivalent to 8,200 for each cleaning in the United Kingdom, spread over several decades. However, the CPS later moved from this figure, declaring that as it was a life estimate, it should no longer be used.

The safeguard estimate was also questioned after it appeared that there would be a sculpture for the citizens of the EU having an established status. Government sources have said that there were 777,000 foreign universal credit seekers with this status. Asked about the figure of the CPS, Mr. Farage doubled, saying that it was an underestimation. He said: the figure of 230 billion, because Zia (Yusuf, responsible for politics) has just said, is undoubtedly too low. He underestimates things, I suspect that many more than 800,000 will actually apply to stay indefinite, and it is quite difficult to obtain all the figures. And if you return to those who have already obtained indefinite leave to remain, without a doubt, the number is considerably greater.

