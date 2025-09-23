



On Tuesday, Donald Trump repeatedly made false and misleading during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Here are the facts on some of the false claims offered during Trumps' speech.

Affirmations on immigrants expelled to El Salvador and border control policies of Biden administration

What Trump said:

I would like to thank the country of El Salvador for the successful and professional work they have done to receive and imprison so many criminals that have entered our country, and it is under the previous administration that the number has become record, and they are all withdrawn.

The facts: from the 238 Venezuelans expelled to the Salvadors El Salvadors Tentacular of the prison of confinement of terrorism (CECOC) last March, the vast majority, around 90% had no criminal record in the United States, showed many investigations of the press organizations. Most exceptions had convictions for non -violent offenses such as display and traffic violations. The administration had accused all the deportees of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren from Aragua.

Us Customs and Border Protection (CBP) documented a record number of meetings with undocumented immigrants on the southern border during the presidency of Joe Bidens, before the number of participants suddenly plunges. But although the number of people with a criminal record has also increased, the percentage with a previous criminal record did not reach record levels and has in fact remained low.

Prevails over the criticism of the United Nations and its claims ended seven wars

What Trump said:

The UN has such a huge potential. I always said it. All they seem to do is write a very strongly formulated letter and never follow this letter. His empty words, and empty words do not solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action.

The president also repeated his claim to have ended seven wars.

The facts: The UN has managed to resolve many conflicts since its foundation in 1945 and provided multiple peacekeeping missions. Notable examples are the 1988 regulations which ended the Iran-Iraq war after eight years of fighting which cost around 1 million lives on both sides. He also ended several civil wars, notably in Namibia, Salvador, Mozambique and Cambodia. The body also noted failures, such as its inability to prevent genocide in Rwanda and Bosnia in the 1990s.

Analysts have evaluated that the presidents claim to have ended several wars as very problematic. For example, while a cease-fire negotiated with us and the participation of Qatari put an end to 12 days of fighting between Israel and Iran in June, he followed the dramatic decision to bomb the Iranian installations of uranium-enrichment in Fordow which he had previously promised to address through negotiations. Several analysts have publicly doubted that the disagreement on Irans' nuclear ambitions has been resolved and warned that the conflict could slow down.

While the intervention of the White House put an end to fighting epidemics in other global hot spots, for example, between India and Pakistan on cashmere, or Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, the agreements in many respects seem fragile, temporary or not ratified.

Meanwhile, pre-electoral previews promises to end the long-term wars between Russia and Ukraine, and between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, remain dissatisfied.

What Trump said:

We have taken daring measures to quickly close uncontrolled migration. Once we have started to hold and expel all those who crossed the border and removing illegal foreigners from the United States, they have simply stopped coming.

Trump also awarded immigration rates in Europe to A:

Globalist migration aged its time to end the failed experience of open borders. You have to end it now. Your countries go to hell.

The facts: to close the uncontrolled migration has been a central assertion for Trump since its inauguration and, in fact, the illegal border crossings fell to their lowest level for decades during the first months of its presidency. But migration experts have warned that the problem is complex and that uncontrolled migration has not been completed. In addition, many administrative appeals have undergone reversals before the courts.

The assertion that European countries go to hell through an open border policy is emotional, subjective and, undoubtedly, impervious to the verification of the facts. Many European nation states cite the cultural and economic advantages of immigration, despite the fact that tensions and challenges are also resulting.

In addition, open borders are a problematic and deceptive description, and European countries do not work such a policy. Most countries of the European Union and Schengen agreement allow free movement and an absence of border controls at their internal borders but implement strict external border controls. Great Britain, where immigration remains a sensitive subject, ended freedom of movement and has instituted an immigration system based on points when it left the EU in 2020.

Trump on war between Russia and Ukraine

What Trump said:

Europe would be:

have to join [the US] by adopting exactly the same measures [tariffs on Russia] If the war continued.

You are much closer to the city. We have an ocean between the two. You are there, and Europe must intensify it. They can't do what they do. They buy oil and gas from Russia.

The facts: the assertion that European countries, most of which have limited oil resources continue to buy oil and gas from Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine is an excessive simplification and, largely, inaccurate. The EU always buys some of these Moscow resources but at significantly reduced levels compared to before 2022, when the block prohibited most imports of Russian oil.

In addition, countries that continue to take Russian oil include Hungary, including Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, is a renowned Trump admirer. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pter Szijjrt, confirmed this week that the country would continue to accept the energy of Russia. Slovakia, whose populist Prime Minister, Robert Fico, addressed this year's CPAC conference in Maryland, also receives Russian oil and gas through pipelines.

The EU has prohibited the importation of Russian raw and refined products planned to eliminate imports of energy from Russia by 2027. But it depends on the unanimous approval of sanctions.

What Trump said:

He rejected renewable energy projects and called climate change:

The biggest cone work ever perpetrated in the world. All these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong.

The facts: there is a large scientific consensus according to which the earth has warmed since the birth of the industrial revolution. An article of 2021 revealed that between 91% and 100% of all scientists agreed that human activity caused climate change.

Renewable energy products have proved to be effective, affordable and durable. Their use has the advantage of contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions characteristic of fossil fuel power plants that produce greenhouse gases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/23/trump-un-speech-fact-check-claims

