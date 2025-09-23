China was launched, Donald Trump was sure that Xi Jinping agreed











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will announce this week that the agreement on the release of Operation Tiktok in the United States of the Chinese owner, Bytedance, meets the requirements set in the 2024 law. A White House official on Monday (9/23) said Trump would sign the executive decree to legally legalize the transaction. The American government considers that China has accepted the agreement and does not plan to maintain new discussions with Beijing concerning its details. However, the manager added that additional documents were still needed by both parties. In this agreement, Bytedance will only include less than 20% of the shares, while the American control Tiktok will be held by a combination of American companies, of global partners, as well as a certain number of new investors who have no connection with Bytedance. Investors involved in the agreement include Oracle and Silver Lake Private Equity Company. The complete list of investors has not been finalized. The manager only said that there would be big names that were already known. Another big name that would have been the entrance was the entrance to Taipan Media Lachlan Murdoch, founder of Oracle Larry Ellison and the CEO Dell Technologies Michael Dell. This agreement also requires that all American user data be stored in Oracle's cloud infrastructure. The manager added that the assessment of Tiktok assets in the United States would reach billions of dollars. The US government will not take up the headquarters of the Council or will receive a “gold share” in the new entity of the American owner of Tiktok. However, it is not clear if the US government will receive payment as an approval condition, as indicated by the Reuters report on Tuesday (23/09/2025). Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy of Washington said that its party was happy to see productive commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules that produce solutions to comply with Chinese law and pay attention to the interests of both parties. “” Trump himself tries to save Tiktok from the threat of prohibitions in the United States. Previously, the Congress decided that the demand of 170 million American users should be closed in January 2025 if Bytedance failed to disclose its American assets. However, Trump postponed the application of the regulations until mid-December to give time to the finalization of the agreement. Trump's new decree will also include additional delays for 120 days, to ensure that investors and Bydance can make transactions. The latest progress in this negotiation is considered a significant breakthrough after months of commercial tension between the two largest economies in the world, which had shaken the world market. (fab / fab) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

