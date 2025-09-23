Politics
The group of Turkish girls faces accusations of “indecent acts” after the closed window show of the group of manifest Turkish girls accused of “indecent acts”
There was a repression against female pop artists in Türkiye, forcing a group inspired by K-Pop called Manifest to cancel the rest From their tour after officials from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan qualified immoral, shameless and demonic demonic creatures.
The group of girls was extremely popular in Turkey after having released their first album in July with a two -day festival in Istanbul and launched a tour that ended with a closed window performance on September 6 where the six singers went on stage in tight and revealing outfits.
The show attracted 12,000 dance fans and provoked an investigation by the prosecutors' office for acts and indecent and immoral exhibitionism after claiming that the singers violated and offended the feelings of shame, morality and moral values of society.
An Erdogan chief advisor published a photo on X women with their bodies went out and demanded legal action to prevent them from carrying out other alleged exhibitionist acts.
The singers released a statement that they had testified to the prosecutor and were released and added that they had never intended to offend anyone or to ignore the sensitivities with their program.
After the interrogation, they also canceled their tour, which had sold weeks earlier.
It is not the first time that female artists have been targeted by the Turkish government for having informed moral or religious sensitivities, and there has been an increased wave of repression of opposition personalities in general, in particular the mayor of Istanbul and presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested for corruption in March. He was the main rival in elections, according to Cnn.
