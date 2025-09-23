The anti-terrorism court rejects Imran Khan's request to interrupt legal proceedings





Islamabad, September 23 (Ians), an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi rejected the request of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, asking to end legal proceedings in May 9, linked to the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), local media reported.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, heard the case during two pleadings deposited by Imran Khan, asking the court to give video surveillance images of the legal proceedings on September 19 and to stop the procedure until the High Court order on the transfer of the trial in prison, leading the Pakistani daily “ The News International ''. Khan was practically present at the hearing before the court.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the founder of the PTI, Faisal Malik, said that they did not want to attend the legal proceedings without being consultation with Imran Khan. In response to Imran Khan's lawyer, the court said: “At the last hearing, you consulted the founder of PTI who [then] boycotted the procedure. “”

While asking the court to give more time to contest the previous ordinance of the Court, the lawyer said: “[A] The WhatsApp call cannot be considered as [attendance] via a video link. “In response, the court said:” You can challenge it [however] Legal proceedings cannot be stopped. “”

The prosecutor said that the defense lawyers would not attend an hearing and at the request of more time the next day and stressed that their conduct indicates that “they are not serious about the trial”, adding that the defense team was wasting the time of the court.

In response to the argument of the prosecutor Zaheer Shah according to which the question of the question on the order of the court was equivalent to an outrage in the court, the lawyer of Imran Khan, Faisal Malik, argued that they simply asked for a fair trial. He added: “If the suspect cannot listen to his lawyer and vice versa, how is it a fair trial.”

Regarding the request of the defense team for video surveillance images, the prosecutor Zaheer said that images and transcription cannot be provided to anyone in accordance with the directives published by the High Court of Lahore. In response to this, Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued that the Court operates according to the Constitution and not the instructions given by the government. After hearing the arguments of the two parties, the court rejected Imran Khan's pleas and adjourned the hearing until September 17.

Last December, Imran Khan and several other PTI workers were charged in the GHQ attack case linked to the May 9 demonstrations. More than 143 people, including Khan, were appointed accused in the case while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. In addition, all the accused were prohibited from traveling abroad.

Demonstrations broke out in Pakistan on May 9, 2023, after the arrest of Imran Khan in the 190 million regulation case. Hundreds of PTI managers and workers have been arrested for violence and targeting military facilities, including the Jinnah house and the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

