Trumps H-1B Visa Fee Rheke: What countries could benefit from it? | Commercial and economic news

President Donald prevails over the decision to increase the costs of demanding companies in the United States hiring foreign workers on H-1BVISAS is likely to push many foreign qualified workers to seek jobs in other countries.

The stiffness The cost increase in $ 100,000 per application is designed to encourage US companies to promote American workers compared to foreign qualified workers. But this is a blow for large technological companies in particular, because they count strongly on qualified workers from abroad.

The H-1B visa was introduced in 1990 under President George HW Bush. Today, Indian technology workers constitute the major part of H-1B visas beneficiaries last year, they received 71% of the approved H-1B visas, followed by Chinese nationals in second place with 11.7%.

The moves could lead to lower economic growth in the United States, have warned experts, as higher costs for employers will make foreign talent conservation more difficult. This could also lead to a short-term brain flight, as qualified university graduates are forced to leave the United States in favor of other countries.

What has the Trump administration announced compared to H-1B visas?

In a decree signed by Trump on September 19, his administration announced that from 12:01 pm HE (04:01 GMT) on September 21, US companies have to pay $ 100,000 per request H-1B.

The costs previously varied from $ 2,000 to $ 5,000, depending on the size of the company asking for the visa. The H-1B visa, initially granted up to three years, allows American companies to hire foreign workers with specialized skills. It can be extended up to six years, but request costs must be paid again when extending the visa.

The H-1B program facilitates 65,000 visas per year for employers who bring temporary foreign workers in specialized fields, as well as 20,000 additional visas for workers with advanced diplomas, in particular in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) industries.

The fees are unique costs on the submission of a new H-1B petition, the White House said on Sunday. He added that the rules will not apply to people who already have H-1B visas or those who submitted their requests before September 21.

The Ministry of Internal Security also prioritizes the very qualified and well-remunerated candidates at the H-1B lottery on those who earn less. Other changes to the H-1B visa are also under study, said the Trump administration.

Critics have long argued that the H-1B has been used to unscathed by companies using workers at low wages than those they should pay from American employees, losing jobs that would have been differently to Americans.

The Indian government said on Saturday that it was examining all the implications of the new rules. The India's external affairs ministry has also said: this measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences through the disruption caused by families.

What industries are the most affected?

About two thirds of existing H-1B jobs are in roles related to technology. According to American citizenship and immigration services, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Apple were among the companies that used the most H-1B visas holders last year.

The new costs have therefore sent shock waves to the technology industry. Microsoft, for example, told employees that current visa holders should stay in the United States in the foreseeable future.

Many leaders in the technological industry, including the director general of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and Tesla and the chief of SpaceX Elon Musk, were at some point the holders of H-1B visa.

In 2024, musk wrote On its X platform: the reason why I am in America with so many critical people who have built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that have rendered strong America is due to H-1B.

How could other countries benefit from it?

Many countries seek to consolidate the expertise of technology and STEM-related industries, and can wait to jump on foreign specialists who can no longer occupy jobs in the United States due to the increase in the cost of the H1-B visa.

United Kingdom

In response to the increase in H-1B visa prices, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be explored by proposals to abolish visa costs for qualified foreign workers, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people informed of discussions within the Treasury Department.

Starmers Global Talent Task Force works on ideas to attract the best world scientists in the United Kingdom, including academics and digital experts, because it seeks to stimulate economic growth. An option envisaged is to remove all visa costs for high -level professionals.

China

Beijing will launch the new K Visa, which aims to attract qualified STEM workers on October 1.

The K Visa will allow candidates who succeed in studying and working in China without having received a job offer or a research position.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas refused to comment on American changes during the weekend, but said that the country is hosting high-level talents around the world.

South Korea

On Monday, the head of the presidential staff, Kang Hoon-Sik, said that he had asked the ministries to find ways to exploit American visa changes to attract scientists and foreigners from abroad to South Korea in place.

Kang did not give more details on the measures that could be taken, but said that the government planned to focus the budget for next years on artificial intelligence (AI) and other areas designed to promote a technology -oriented economy.

Canada

On September 15, Canada lowered the cut -off for its complete classification system, which regulates permanent residence requests from skilled workers, allowing more candidates to be invited.

Canada could also consider reintroducing a 2023 visa program which already enabled H-1B visas to migrate to Canada in more favorable conditions up to three years. The program finished in July of this year, after the state ceiling of 10,000 candidates was reached.