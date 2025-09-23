Kaesang's electability is raised in the center of Java, but not yet dominant

Kaesang's electability was the highest in the simulation of 20 potential names for candidates for the Governor of Java Central. However, it is not far from other figures.

“Among the names, none has dominant electability.” We can see on the results of the high -end simulation, there is no figure whose electability is greater than 10%, “the founder of Indonesian political indicators, Burhanuddin Muhtadi said on Sunday during an online press conference.

The event also experienced a speaker from the Department of Politics and the Government of the Gadjah Mada University, Mada Sukmajati, and the Executive Director of the Indonesian Institute of Investigation (LSI), Djayadi Hanan.

Burhanuddin explained that in the open simulation (top of the mind), Ahmad Luthfi obtained the highest electability, namely 8.6%. In the following position, there is Dico Ganinduto (4.6%), Taj Yasin Maimoen (4.3%), Bambang Wuryanto (4.1%) and Kaesang Pangarep (4%). After these five figures, there are a number of other potential figures whose level of electibility is less than 2%.

However, when the simulation was modified to include 20 potential candidates names, the power card has also changed. Kaesang's electability, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, reached 17.7%, the highest among the 19 other figures. The following order is Ahmad Luthfi (15.6%), the Taj Yasin Maimoen (12.8%), Bambang Wuryanto (6%) and Dico Ganinduto (5.6%).

Similarly, in the simulation of 10 names, 8 names and 6 names, Kaesang's electability always comes out in the lead, followed by the same figures. This means that the electability ratings of potential candidates for the Governor of Java Central are not distant.

According to Burhannuddin, the condition is due to the majority of voters who do not yet know the other candidates. So far, Kaesang is a potential candidate with the highest level of popularity, which is 84.8%. With this number, Kaesang was only defeated by the celebrity Raffi Ahmad, whose popularity reached 85.5%. As for the popularity of other potential figures for the central governor of Java, it is still less than 50%.

Kaesang's popularity and electability cannot be separated from its relationship with Jokowi. The majority of Kaesang voters admit that they have planned to vote for him because he comes from a politically important family.

In addition, the choices of the voters of the political party (Parpol) are not necessarily linear with the candidates they choose. In the same survey, PDI-P is the party with the highest level of electability in the center of Java, at 35.5%. However, not all of its voters support Bambang Pacul. Only 25.1% of PDI-P voters chose Bambang Pacul. Some PDI-P voters have even chosen Kaesang (21.5%) and Ahmad Luthfi (30.8%).

In addition, Kaesang has no adequate support for his original political party either. PSI only won two seats at the Jateng Regional Council.

According to Djayadi, whether Kaesang, Ahmad Luthfi, Taj Yasin or Bambang, they each have different personal forces which can still be maximized. In addition to Kaesang, who is associated with Jokowi, Ahmad Luthfi is also mainly chosen by voters who consider him a strong figure. Meanwhile, Taj Yasin is a respected religious figure. Bambang, on the other hand, represents the PDI-P, which is the strongest political party in the center of Java.

To participate in the regional elections of Java Central, only the PDI-P can appoint a candidate for the post of governor and vice-governor without forming a coalition. Indeed, PDI-P is the only political party which crossed the nominating threshold in the regional elections of Java Central due to 30 seats at the Central Java Regional Council (DPRD Jateng). With regard to requirements for political parties or coalitions in order to appoint candidates to the central governor of Java and vice-governor, they must control a minimum of 24 seats in the provincial DPRD.

In addition to the PDI-P, other political parties should form a coalition to appoint a Governor and a Central Java MP. These other political parties include PKB, which has 20 seats; GOLKAR PARTY (17 seats); Gerindra Party (17 seats); PPP (11 seats); Democratic party (7 seats). In addition, there is also Pan (4 seats); Party Nasdem (3 seats); and PSI (2 seats).

With the composition of the property of the seats in the DPRD Java Central, Mada Sukmajati sees that it is not easy for political parties to decide which will be appointed during the central regional elections of Java. The parties will tend to wait for the end of the registration period to monitor the political dynamics and the electability of potential candidates.

“Political parties, in particular PDI-P, in my opinion, will prefer last To decide who will receive tickets since the electability of the candidates proposed by PDI-P is not high, “he said.

Political parties, according to Mada, still count because it is the first time that simultaneous regional elections have been held. Not only that, the regional elections of 2024 are also the first to take place shortly after the presidential election of 2024. There is no certainty as to the quantity of presidential election will affect or not affect the regional electoral competition.