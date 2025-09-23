President Donald Trump looks at the speakers during the commemorative service of Charlie Kirk at the Glendale State Farm Stadium, Arizona on September 21, 2025. (Official photo of the White House by Daniel Torok)

There is little that the old me loved more than a fleshy discussion on the American Foundation. I used to revel in new details on the philosophical debates surrounding the federalist papers, and I did not grow revelations on relations between men and women who shaped this nation at its beginning. The story was interesting for itself but also essential advice for the present and the future. Or at least I believed for decades.

The other day, a podcast in my flow addressed these questions and I had to turn it off. Reflections on the founders no longer feel energized. Instead, I now feel like I saw the end of the story. Their wise system (so defective) for ordered freedom, in which majorities would rule but would not trample the rights of minorities, do not hold. Perhaps we will put the ship back, but it is by no means clear, and, at this moment of crisis, it is impossible to think of the foundation without wondering if this is how the United States of America ends in authoritarianism after a convulsion of foundation and self-inflicted ignorance.

With each new outrage from the Trump administration, I was wondering if it was the thing that will allow and cause revolt by civil society. Perhaps the abrupt and heartless cuts with international aid that did so much to strengthen our global position and cost us so little?

Or the Kowtowing to Russia after the endless boasting that Putin respected it?

Or the intimidation of Volodymyr Zelensky accompanies him to start the war of aggression against his own country?!

Or prevails over reckless and idiots on friends and allies (savers of Russia) who sent the world economy in a fall and let everyone wonder if we were governed by a toddler on acid?

Or breaking a relationship carefully cultivated with India due to a small ego injury (Narendra Modis Refusal To name Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize)?

Or the massive reductions in fundamental scientific and medical research of the Americas Foundation could punish universities for their political postures?

Or grotesque self-enrichment eclipaling anything in American history? (THE memecoin scam? The Qatari jet?)

Or the creation of an army standing Maga in the form of ice?

Or dismiss generals who would not proclaim loyalty to the Orange King?

Or the reign of unleashed terrorism on immigrants, many of which have lived and work here since decades?

Or the erection of the detention camps which violate the basic standards of sanitation?

Or the mass layoffs of general inspectors (people who keep the government honest)?

Or the summary execution on the high seas of boaters that the president simply claims to be drug traffickers?

Or threatening media companies with regulatory measures if they fail to settle stupid defamation cases that Trump has filed against them or continue to use Trump reviews who work for them?

Or undermine the availability of vaccinesThe largest windfall in human health since clean water?

Or ask the Ministry of Justice to bring criminal accusations against Trumps criticisms and dismiss prosecutors who refuses to do itviolating the most important norm in the government?

Do you see why the high-level invocations of James Madison and Alexander Hamilton feel a little off topic right now?

In addition to the policy that takes place in standards, the law and the witchcraft of Trump 2.0 is the moral injury that this administration inflicts. For reasons that the Antédate Trump, we were whipped by trusted crises. Social media, information bubbles and illiteracy (54% of American adults currently read Below a 6th year level) have caused a population that is agitated without being informed. In this unstable atmosphere, a leader who encourages the worst suspicion, feeds the most dangerous lies and makes fun of compromise and tolerance.

Charlie Kirks Tragic Death is exploited to justify a repression against dissent. By taking a page of dictators, Trumps FCC Henchman threatened Disney if he has not dismissed Jimmy Kimmel. The network rushed to comply (although it apparently has now amended His mind, which is very welcome!). What Kimmel said was badly factual and tonnely. But political comments have seen the fact that it contains a lie protected the discourse. Remember when we said, is it a free country? And no oneno Onehas tortured the truth more than the current occupier of the oval office.

Kirk had virtues, I am Surand Le Monde now knows that his widow overflows with Themmbut, he is not honored for them, at least not by JD Vance, Elon Musk and Stephen Miller. He is canonized like a saint mag, a martyr of the cause which, As Stephen Miller saidis all pure and noble against all that is impure and rancid on the other side of the political fracture.

We defend what is good, what is virtuous, which is noble. And for those who try to encourage violence against us, those who try to promote hatred against us. What do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy! You want! You are hatred! You are nothing!

The high Jewish festivals are on us. When we, the Jews, ask forgiveness from God, we do it as a community, not as an individual (at least during this vacation). The liturgy specifies a long list of sins that we narrate while we symbolically beat our chests. We lied. We laughed. We have committed adultery. We chatted. The list continues. Rabbis were not concerned about brevity. Among the worst sins, there is foundation hatred. It is so easy and satisfactory to hate in particular when we fear a person or a group.

Trump does not hold a monopoly on baseless hatred, but he and his fascist catalysts have raised him to a place of centrality in American life. They use the full power of the state to intimidate, punish, silence, exile and even kill. Is America still a free country? Less than in memory. It is not too late to reject the fascists, but it is damn close.

