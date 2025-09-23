



Facebook tweet e-mail link

Fort Pierce, Florida –

Ryan Routh, the 59 -year -old accused, accused of having tried to kill Donald Trump, while the former and future president played a golf course on his Florida journey last year, Trumps' second attempt in life during his second campaign was found guilty of all the charges against him.

Roth seemed to try to stab in the neck with a pen after reading the verdict, said a person in the courtroom at CNN. The authorities prevented him from doing so.

Her daughter also had an emotional explosion in the courtroom after reading the verdict.

Roth, who represented himself during his federal trial in Fort Pierce, Florida, faced five accusations, including an attempted assassination of a large presidential candidate, attacking a federal officer, having a firearm and ammunition as a criminal, and possession of a firearm with an erased standard number. Authorities say Roth has created a nest of elite shooters near the sixth Green of the Trump International Golf Club, but never shot Trump.

The jurors deliberated for less than three hours before rendering the guilt verdict.

Routh will be sentenced on December 18 by judge Aileen Cannon. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

Trump went to social networks after the verdict to congratulate the police.

Congratulations to the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the deputy prosecutor General Todd Blanche, to the whole Doj team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who tried an assassination of my life, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He was a bad man with a bad intention, and they caught him, added the president.

American lawyers rested their file on Friday after calling 38 witnesses. Nearly two weeks of testimonies and hundreds of exhibitions culminated with the last witness who reconstituted the way in which Roth would have hunted Trump and collect physical and electronic evidence.

Kimberly McGreevy, a special FBI supervision agent, focused on the evidence collected between August 14 and September 15, 2024, leading to the alleged assassination attempt. Prosecutors checked a mountain of evidence with McGreevy on the stand, including call newspapers, text messages, bank records and video surveillance.

Highlighting the mobile phones records to the allegedly bouths burner phones, the witness underlined the calls and SMS that Roth would have made to organize the purchase of the rifle.

The FBI's witness said that the data on the mobile phones of the jury showed Routh near the golf club for weeks before the incident, especially on September 2 for 4 p.m. from 4 am, a Google account on one of the alleged burner phones of Rouths showed that he had sought up to come and the Circulation cameras of Palm Beach, according to prosecutors.

The government also presented Roths presumed Getaway Plan: several license plates, three alias and Google is looking for routes to Miami airport and flights to Mexico. Text messages would have shown that he said to a friend in Mexico, I may see you on Monday, the day after his alleged plan to shoot Trump. Other online research, according to prosecutors, included hospitals in the region and instructions on how to do a tourniquet.

On September 15, 2024, less than an hour before the authorities said that Roth was going to open fire on Trump, he sent a text to his three children. Her daughter Sarah at 12:55 pm: I love you so much, you are the best girl. Her son Adam at 12:56 pm: You're so great, I love you so much. His son Orin also at 12:56 pm: I love you so much, guy. You are so brilliant.

Orin, apparently alarmed, wrote: I love you too, dad. What's new? Everything is fine?

Routh was arrested while he fled north to Floridas Interstate 95 about an hour later.

Tommy McGee eyewitnesses also testified for the government. He told the jury that he had seen a frantic man and ruffled leaving the stage and had decided to follow him. He took photos of his black Nissan Xterra and also wrote his license plate. McGee alerted the authorities, who stopped the Rouths car about 45 minutes to the north on motorway 95. McGee was then brought to the scene for him.

In return, Routh said to McGee, you are a good man. You are my hero. You are an American hero.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the guilt verdict illustrates the commitment of the Ministry of Judges to punish those who engage in political violence. This assassination attempt was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our nation itself.

Tuesday during the closing arguments, the two prosecutors and the defendant focused on intention.

Even if he didn't kill Trump, he wanted it, prosecutor Chris Browne told the jury.

He said Roth has obsessively tracked down and followed his planned victim, and planned his alleged attempted assassination meticulously and obsessively.

The defendant, delivering his own closing argument, said that the assassination was never going to happen. Routh said that if the assassination attempt was not taken, it is not an attempt.

There was no intention, he told the jury.

The closure of Reths was interrupted by Cannon at least 10 times while it turns into territory outside the limits of evidence and accusations. She told him to pass several times.

During the refutation, the accusation reminded the jury that the crime should not be completed to condemn an ​​assassination attempt, no one has to be killed, said prosecutor John Shipley.

Roth had planned to testify for his own defense, but called three witnesses, including two friends and a former sniper, Michael McClay.

McClay told the jury that the SKS rifle authorities said they had found on the scene twice, after shooting a single blow. Prosecutors challenged the capacity of weapons during the counter-examination, noting that McClay had tested the weapon seven months after the Trump International Golf Club incident in West Palm Beach. Prosecutors also noted at that time, the weapon had been treated with acid to try to restore the serial number.

When the testimony of Rouths was violated in a territory as his alleged consumption of drugs with his witnesses of character, the judge jumped, telling him, I gave you a substantial latitude. Medicines and cigarettes are not relevant here. I will ask you to conclude directly from this witness.

After her father put his case without testifying, the daughter of Rouths, Sarah, told CNN: I have the impression that he really had no other choice. After seeing how fake he is, why would he get into this position, you know, it would be stupid. It is obviously all rigged and all its bullshit * t.

CNNS Hannah Rabinowitz and Alejandra Jaramillo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/23/politics/ryan-routh-trump-attempted-assassination-guilty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos