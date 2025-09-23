The court hears a plea for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Private Meeting





Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad heard a petition on Tuesday requesting the authorization of a private meeting between the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir has regained the plea filed by citizen Shahid Yaqoob and issued opinions to the parties concerned, ordering them to submit their answers next week. During the hearing, the ATIF Mahmood lawyer appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

The lawyer argued that by virtue of prison rules, prisoners are entitled to at least three special meetings with family members in one year. The court, however, inquired about the bond of the petitioner in the case and was informed that he was a follower of the founder of the PTI, but not a member of the party.

It was also specified that Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi or Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) had not directly filed this request, and the party itself has already moved away from the petition.

According to the prisons regulations, imprisoned spouses can apply directly to the superintendent for permission to meet in private. These meetings require a family room designated inside the prison, an establishment which is not currently available in Adiala prison. If the superintendent of the prison refuses, the request can be filed with the deputy commissioner and, if it is refused, the case can then be referred to the court of first instance or to the high court.

In addition, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, urged his supporters to participate in a mass rally scheduled for September 27 in Peshawar. He described the rally as a movement for the freedom of the nation.

Khan's sister Aleema Khan transmitted her message outside Adiala prison. She said her brother believes that the democratic system of Pakistan had been compromised. According to her, he said that PTI's mandate had been stolen. “Our votes were stolen and given to thieves. Convictors were imposed on the nation. Morality was buried in Pakistan,” said Aleema.

Imran Khan also commented on the Toshakhana affair. He said that a key witness had been proven false. He added that the former military secretary had declared all the valid documents. Aleema expressed hope that the case could end in the two or three hearings. She also expressed optimism that Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, would soon be released.

Speaking of foreign relations, Imran Khan stressed the importance of Pakistan's bonds with Saudi Arabia. He said that the protection of holy mosques is a question of a great honor for the country.

Khan praised the judges who, in his words, defended justice. He called them the “heroes of the nation”. He attributed responsibility for the gathering to the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the head of the PTI Junaid Akbar. He asked his lawyers and party members to avoid engaging in dialogue with the military establishment. “For three years, we tried for talks, but we were not deleted.

PTI management at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa declared the Peshawar rally an important step in the fight for the release of Imran Khan. A high -level meeting chaired by the Minister -Chief Gandapur finalized the arrangements. The rally will be held near Ring Road Orotorway Chowk at 4 p.m.

