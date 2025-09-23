Ryan Roudh found guilty of having tried to murder Trump





After reading the verdict, Routh seemed to try to stab in the neck with a pen. The authorities retained it and dragged Routh from the courtroom.

What to know about the trial of the assassination attempt Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh, the man accused of having tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, will be on trial.

On Tuesday, September 23, Fort Pierce, Florida, admitted Ryan Routh guilty of having tried to kill Donald Trump in one of his golf courses in Florida last year.

Roth, 59, was sentenced by the Federal Court to have tried to assassinate a major presidential candidate, an accusation bearing a possible perpetuity prison sentence. The jury of 12 people also found him guilty of having attacked a federal officer and several violations of arms.

After reading the verdict, Routh seemed to try to stab in the neck with a pen. The American marshals attacked him and dragged Routh from the courtroom. As they did, her daughter, Sara, begged her father not to injure herself.

“Dad, I love you!” She shouted from the rear of the courtroom. “I'm going to get you out. He didn't hurt anyone!”

Routh was chained and brought back to the courtroom to complete the procedure. He did not seem injured.

More: presumed that Trump Gunman had “ delusions of grandeur '' in Ukraine, says the former recruiter

The trial ended a little over a year after the authorities said Roth perched with a rifle outside the Trump International Golf Club's fence on September 15, 2024 and waited more than 11 hours for Trump to enter his line of view. Prosecutors say that the intrigue was thwarted by an American secret service agent who spotted Roth and opened fire, leading him to drop his rifle and flee. Routh was arrested less than an hour later.

The capture of Routh made the headlines of international newspapers and came a little more than two months after Trump was injured in an attempted life during a rally in Pennsylvania. Roth's verdict has arrived in the shadow of more political violence. Earlier this month, a conservative activist close to Trump Ally Charlie Kirk was fatally killed while he was expressed at Utah Valley University.

After the announcement of Roth's sentence, the Attorney General Pam Bondi declared in a press release on X that the result “illustrates the commitment of the Ministry of Judges to punish those who engage in political violence”.

“This assassination attempt was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our very nation,” added Bondi.

Former roofer and a supporter of Trump, Routh, was represented in an unusual trial marked by controversial explosions and exchanges between him and judge Aileen Cannon, a named of Trump. Even before the start of the trial, Routh challenged Trump to a beating session or a golf series, writing in public documents that if (Trump) wins, he can execute me, I win, I receive his job.

During the 12 -day quick trial, Routh tried to convince the jury that he has a “non -violent” nature and never intended to kill Trump. Prosecutors have presented a multitude of physical evidence, data on mobile phones and writings which, according to them, demonstrated how Roth methodically planned an attack for months and was consumed with hatred for Trump.

After the jury returned his verdict, Trump went to his social media platform to thank the federal, state and local authorities for their work on the case.

“He was a diabolical man with a bad intention, and they caught him,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, calling the verdict “very big moment for justice in America!”

Prosecutors relied on physical evidence, a data track, writings

Doctors psychologically evaluated Roth and determined that he was sufficiently competent to resist a trial. Cannon allowed Roth to represent itself, although it ordered the lawyer appointed by the court to behave in case Roth needed help.

During the trial, the jurors heard a range of managers of the application of laws, forensic experts and knowledge of Routh. Prosecutors said Roth predicted meticulously to take the life of Trump, alleging that he had followed the republican movements of presidential candidates and visited Trump's golf course more than a dozen times before the assassination attempt.

Following his arrest, a mine of evidence linked Routh to the attack, including mobile phone data, DNA on a rifle and other elements that the authorities have recovered. Texts, writings and physical notes allegedly written by Roth hinted at his desire to kill Trump, argued the prosecutors.

Among the writings was a letter on the assassination attempt that Routh would have left with knowledge of the months before the incident. The letter was sent to Cher World, “and said, among other things,” it was an assassination attempt on the Trumpald But, I'm really sorry to have failed you. “”

An eponymous book apparently written by Routh called readers to “murder Trump” in part because of his position as foreign policy on Iran. In the book, Routh also wrote that he had voted for Trump in 2016, but regretted this decision after the attack on January 6, 2021 against the American Capitol.

Roth argued that he was `non violent '' and placed himself on Ukraine, Putin

At the time of his arrest, Routh had a difficulty roofing company and a long criminal history. Originally from North Carolina who later moved to Hawaii, Routh pleaded guilty to several crimes in the 2000s, notably in possession of an illegal explosive apparatus, for which he lost the right to have a firearm.

Roth pleaded for democracy in Taiwan and suggested in a series of X articles that he had traveled to Ukraine to fight on behalf of the besieged country.

During the trial, Roth based his defense on evidence of character and sought to present himself as a harmless and peaceful man who “could not press the relaxation”. During the cross examination a man who worked before for his roofing company in North Carolina, Routh asked if he was an angry person or had ever “become crazy.

“Not with me,” replied the man, Samuel Plata.

Routh also used his time in court to denounce violence abroad, speaking of Russian president Vladimir Putin, the war in Ukraine and even Adolf Hitler. The declaration of opening of Rouths quickly turned into subjects that the judge considered out of the limits, leading Cannon to cut him short and his behavior as a clear violation of the orders of the courts.

In his last arguments, Routhi urged the jurors to find him not guilty of all the accusations, telling them that he was unable to carry out an attack and never really intended to kill Trump.

“The individual could not press relaxation,” said Routh, referring to himself in the third person. “That's all.”

Roth's trial arrives in the middle of the political violence sequence

Roth's condemnation comes as the nation is struggling with a wave of political violence that has fueled the fear of attacks on public figures.

A few weeks before the arrest of Routh in Florida, a shooter shot Trump while he was speaking during a gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet collapsed Trump's ear and a spectator, Corey Comperatore, was killed. The police at the scene shot the suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In April, a man was accused of attempted murder after the police said that he had set fire to the house of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro while the Democrat and his family were sleeping inside. In Minnesota, a shooter killed the representative of the Democratic State Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also injured in the attack.

On September 10, Kirk, the co-founder of the Conservative Youth Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking in front of a crowd of thousands of people in Orem, Utah. The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was accused of murder as part of the assassination.

Contribution: Bart Jansen and Jeanine Santucci; Reuters

