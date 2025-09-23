



Fort Pierce, in Florida. A federal jury determined that Ryan Routh was guilty on Tuesday from the assassination of Donald Trump last year in his golf course in southern Florida.

The jurors sentenced him to the five counts, including an attempted assassination and violations of arms. Even if the rifle was never dismissed that day, federal lawyers say that Routh had “intention” and made a “substantial measure in the alleged attempt”. He risks lifelong when he was sentenced on December 18.

After the guilty verdicts were read, but before the jurors' departure, Routh tried to stab in the neck with a pen. But several American marshals quickly mastered her. Roth's daughter, Sara, who was in the courtroom, started to shout: “Dad, I love you.” She shouted some explanations and continued: “He won no one. It's not fair,” she said.

Federal prosecutors rested their case last Friday after spending a total of seven days to present 38 witnesses. They detailed what they say to be Roth's planned attack against the presidential candidate of the time, while he had a golf course in his West Palm Beach Club on September 15, 2024.

“This verdict sends a clear message. An attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate is an attack on our Republic and the rights of each citizen,” said the prosecutor general of the United States Todd Blanche in a statement. “The Ministry of Justice will relentlessly pursue those who will try to silence political voices, and no enemy, foreign or domestic, will never silence the will of the American people.”

President Trump spoke after the guilt verdict and said: “You cannot leave things like that happens with me, but a president, or even a person that you cannot allow this to happen. And therefore justice has been done.”

The verdict came after a trial which took two and a half weeks, occurring faster than the prosecutors and the American district judge Aileen Cannon had not planned it. The main reason was that Roth, acting as his own lawyer, spent relatively shortly time contrainding prosecution witnesses and called only three people to testify for his defense.

His defense, which only took a few hours, intervened after a case of prosecution which lasted seven days and called 38 witnesses.

Judge Cannon warned Routh while he was preparing to deliver his closing argument on Tuesday that he should restrict his remarks to the evidence presented during the trial. But he repeatedly flouted these judicial directives, provoking objections of the prosecution and a warning of the judge.

Routh tried to explain to the jury why he offered such a limited defense. He said he wanted to soften twenty witnesses and present 500 documents, but the court decisions prevented him. This led the Cannon judge to temporarily stop the procedure and to issue Routh a severe warning.

In his fence, Routh told the jury that the case concerned “intention and if someone can really press the relaxation and take someone's life”. Acting like his own lawyer and referring to himself as “the defendant”, Routh suggested to the jurors that he had in fact planned an attempt at Trump's life while the candidate of the Golf era on the 5th hole, 375 yards of the hiding place of the sniper. “The opportunity was there and the trigger was not fired,” he said. “The crime was not committed.”

Roth said he was not able to take someone's life. “Simple planning of something is not an intention,” he said. “It is only a dream, a fantasy,” that he never intended to execute.

In his fence, the prosecutor Christopher Browne methodically traveled the jurors through the mine of evidence of what he said to be Routh's plans to murder Trump. On the question of Roth's intention, Browne said: “Why did he take these actions? Why did he charge this rifle if his intention was not to kill?” In refutation, the prosecutor John Shipley reminded the jury that no one needs to be shot dead and that no weapon must be dismissed for an attempted assassination of a large presidential candidate.

In its opening, Shipipley told the jurors that Routh wanted to make sure that the voters could not elect Donald Trump as president in 2024. “The defendant decided to withdraw the choice of American voters,” he said. The conspiracy of which Routh is accused, he said, “was carefully designed and deadly.”

Former secret service agent Robert Fercano, now with the Ministry of Internal Security, said that he had foiled Routh's alleged attempt to shoot Trump. Fercano testified to his meeting with a man he considered for the first time as a “face in the bushes” while Trump Golf.

Fercano testified that he had left his golf cart and said: “Hey sir!” At first, he said, he thought he may have encountered a homeless and there was no imminent threat. In response, he said, “I heard what seemed to be a groan and the subject smiled at me.”

Above at the same time, Fercano told the jurors that he had seen a barrel of a salient pistol of the fence, who was heading for him while he was retreating. He says he also noticed “bullet-proof vest” ballistic plates positioned on the fence. Fercano, an ex-marine and a trained sniper, said: “It seemed to be a manual ambuscade scenario.”

Another prosecution witness, the Special FBI supervision agent Kimberly McGreevy, spent hours on the position over two days. She detailed the evidence that followed Roth's activities a month before the shooting attempt.

McGreevy relied on the data from Roth mobile phones, he had six and the video of the surveillance camera to follow his movements. The agent testified that the accused was moving between Mar-A-Lago, the Trump golf club, the airport where the president keeps his plane and a arrest truck where Routh lived in his SUV.

The FBI agent said that during this period, “he lived at this truck stop, performing physical and electronic surveillance and tracked the former president”.

McGreevy also detailed the alleged purchase of Routh of the SKS style rifle seized on the golf course by federal agents and its attempt to buy a more powerful weapon.

According to the testimony of McGreevy, Routh sent an SMS to his girlfriend in Hawaii, asking: “How many balls does a SKS rifle hold? An AK-47 can pull at 500 meters. I have to reach 400.”

Judge Cannon agreed to allow Routh to stand for the trial after hearings and requests in which he said that he was not satisfied with his lawyers appointed by the court.

For his defense, he called two witnesses of characters (who discussed the examples of what Routh said was his “peaceful, sweetness and non-violence”) and an expert in firearms. Michael McClay, a former sniper, was presented to discuss the tactics and the positioning of a sniper.

McClay said that when he tested the SKS style rifle left on the scene several months after the arrest of Routh, he misunderstood. The pistol pulled but the second round of the magazine was blocked several times. Prosecutors attributed this to the effects of the acid used by investigators to recover the deleted standard numbers of the pistol.

Other McClay testimonies have been less useful for the defense of Routh. The former naval sniper visited the golf course and questioned the area around the 6th hole where prosecutors say that “the skin of a sniper” was installed just outside the fence. McClay told court that he had offered what he called “a clear blow” to the 6th hole where Trump was going to happen soon.

Routh then asked if the gun would be effective in the 5th hole, where Trump Golf at the time, an area much further. “According to the skills of the shooter,” said McClay, “yes”.

Before his arrest, Routh already had a criminal record, including a sentence in 2002 in North Carolina for possession of an explosive device. He spent a large part of his life in North Carolina before moving to Hawaii. He was a fervent supporter of Ukraine following the invasion of the Russian troops. He said he supported Trump for the president in 2016 and regrets this decision.

The attempted Trump's life was the second this year after a shooting during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump's ear was struck and a participant died. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, 20, was killed by an elite of the secret service.

