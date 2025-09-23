Politics
The United States and China “speaking of each other” on key issues, the US legislator explains in Beijing
Beijing – The United States and China are talking about each other on key issues, an American legislator said a delegation from the Bipartite Congress in Beijing on Tuesday.
The visit, led by representative Adam Smith, a Democrat in the House of Armed Services, is the first in the House of Representatives in China since 2019, and comes as tensions have increased between the two countries on trade, technology and opposite opinions on world conflicts.
The goal of the trip, said Smith, is to Increase the dialogue between the two parties.
You must be ready to start the process of saying, okay, where is I from, where are you from? And weren't even at the time. Was somehow somehow between one another, Smith said on Tuesday.
The American delegation said they hoped that China would take significant measures to reduce the influx of fentanyl in the United States and that they expressed themselves from concern about China restrictions on the world's rare supply of land, according to a reading of the Armed Services Committee of China.
Smith also said on Tuesday that he was concerned that the American and Chinese soldiers get too close each other on the operational level and that he wants the Chinese side to engage in more dialogue.
We have seen this with our ships and planes, their ships, their planes, getting closer to each other, he told journalists. At the height of the Cold War, we had regular conversations, regular treaties with the Soviet Union.
In October 2023, the US military said that a The Chinese hunting jet came within 10 feet An American bomber on the Southern China Sea.
Smith added that he hoped for more commitment overall with Beijing.
Many things that seemed intractable and impossible once you really start talking about the point of view to try to solve this problem, it is incredible what you can accomplish, he said.
The delegation met the Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and separately with the Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng on Monday after having discussions with Prime Minister Li Qiang on Sunday.
The American and Chinese soldiers suspended communications with each other for more than a year from August 2022, after a visit to the lecturer of the Chamber of the time, Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan. The visit has made Beijing angry, who claims that Taiwan has self-ray like his own territory, to annex by force if necessary.
A group of American senators visited Beijing in 2023.
China and the United States restored military dialogue in November 2023 after a rare meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.
But we do not know how regularly the two soldiers communicated between them and Smith did not address the frequency in response to questions from journalists on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump said he would meet Xi at a regional summit in South Korea at the end of October and would visit China at the start of next year, after a long telephone call between the two on Friday.
The Congress Delegation in China also includes Michael Baumgartner, republican member of the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats from the Chamber's Armed Services Committee. The legislators are in China until Thursday.
|
