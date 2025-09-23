Politics
The United Kingdom lacks will and leadership to do more to help Ukraine, explains Boris Johnson
Speaking when opening an exhibition entitled Indomitable Ukraine on Tuesday evening, the former Prime Minister said that the United Kingdom was still worried about the consequences of his support.
He asked why frozen Russian assets are still not used to finance the war effort, why the United Kingdom still buys uranium in Russia, why it did not sanction the Russian energy company Rosneft and why it did not impose secondary sanctions on those who still buy hydrocarbons from Russia.
Mr. Johnson said: I'll tell you why. This is because it was always worried about the consequences, and because we always fundamentally miss the will and leadership and the feeling of emergency to do so.
When you consider the immensity of their sacrifice (Ukrainians), there is absolutely no excuse for our continuous vacillation.
The Ukrainians, my friends, will win. Ukraine will win. It is a war for independence. They are fighting for their land, they fight for their condition.
It is a war of independence, and in the end, the wars of independence end only a way, but it will end everything if we finally discover the collective will and the courage that we must give to the Ukrainians what they need.
Johnson called to unlock frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine fight the forces of Vladimir Poutines.
He said: Why is it still the case that the $ 300 billion (221 billion) of Poutine assets have frozen in a bank account in Brussels, and none of the world's diplomats, none of the world's foreign ministers seems to unlock it, to do this?
A heckling in the crowd shouted: Why didn't you do it?, What did Mr. Johnson replied: Unfortunately, as I think some of you may know, I have been removed from functions before I can do so, tragically.
The former Prime Minister also seemed to suggest that British soldiers should be sent to Ukraine areas.
He said: We are talking about the volunteer coalition. Well, if they are really ready, I can tell you, I just went to Ukraine, like many of you, why do we not send them now in the many safe parts of Ukraine to argue that it is the Ukrainians who decide which foreign troops come on their soil?
They should be symbolically there to assert that it is the Ukrainians who decide which foreign troops come in their soil and not Vladimir Putin.
The Coalition of the Will is an international effort to support Ukraine towards sustainable peace, including 31 countries and led by the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine.
According to a leak in the Russian media last year of a top secret call involving German Air Force officers, there can already be British soldiers on the ground in Ukraine, the forces of Kievs to draw long -range storm shadow missiles.
Earlier in the evening, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, thanked the deceased British for the fighting for Ukraine.
He said: Among those who choose the side of life, the British citizens who gave their lives for Ukraine.
Addressing their families, many of whom were in the room, he said: I mean that your sacrifice is not in vain. It has become the smiles of our children who live. Thank you so much.
The mother of a young man who went to Ukraine to fight told the AA news agency that her son had the heart of stopping this injustice.
Michaela Tarmey, whose son Marlyn Christopher Tarmey died in Ukraine in June at the age of 20, said: he was still like, I'm going to go there. I'm going to go.
Obviously, I didn't want to, but I supported it, because if you don't support them, they stop contact.
She said that her ex-husband called her three months after their son went to Ukraine to tell him that the police had gone to his home and told him that Marlyn was missing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wandsworthguardian.co.uk/news/national/25490047.uk-lacks-will-leadership-help-ukraine-says-boris-johnson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rit goes to n ° 88 nationally in the ranking of the best American colleges the best colleges
- Nia Books Khalistani Pannun for having offered RS 11 Core to prevent the PM Modi from hoisting the Habs the Day I-Day
- Turkish Prez Erdogan again refers to the problem of cashmere in the address of the Unga
- Men's hockey to participate in 2026 Friendship four
- Alcohol increases the risk of dementia
- Türkiye shook 100 earthquakes in six hours; Sındırgı area in Epicalter from Swarm Swarm
- Global perspective: as the post-war period is dead, cooperate to open a new era
- Japan Open Tennis – Carlos Alcaraz on year 2025: 'The best season I have ever done so far'
- Oregon State Football misses this important feature that once defined the program
- California prohibits most ice agents wearing masks
- The PM Modles Condole The death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom”
- Classification of American news for 2026