Politics
Why Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Pact is disturbing India
Soutik biswasCorrespondent in India
When Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani Prime Minister, joined the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh last week, symbolism was undoubtedly.
The embrace followed the signing of a “strategic mutual defense agreement”, bringing together the only nuclear state in the Islamic world of the most ambitious monarchy in the Gulf.
A senior Saudi official told Reuters that the pact was only “institutionalization of long and deep cooperation“But many in India see it differently.
Despite Delhi's cultivated heat with Riyadh, the pact lands in the midst of increased hostility with Pakistan, including a four -day conflict earlier this year. Nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan fought several wars and clashes on cashmere, taking a step in motion to relieve the Pakistani army a direct concern.
What disturbs the most Indian analysts is the commitment of the pact that “any aggression against one or the other country will be considered an assault against the two”.
“Riyadh knew that India would interpret the Saudi-Pakistani pact as a direct threat to his security, but she went forward,” posted Brahma Chellaney, an Indian strategist, published on X.
“This decision does not reflect the strength of Pakistan – it remains on the verge of bankruptcy – but the ambitions of Saudi Arabia,” he said. Liaison of a “chronic dependent” partner, he maintains, gives Riyadh the workforce and nuclear insurance, while demonstrating to India, Washington and others that she will draw her own path.
Former Indian Foreign Affairs Secretary Kanwal Sibal described the “serious misconduct” pact by Saudi Arabia, warning that this could have serious implications for India national security.
“A politically unstable and economically broken Pakistan as a security provider is a dangerous proposal. Saudi Arabia knows that this will be interpreted in India as a threat to the security of India,” said Sibal on X. “Given the tensions between Pakistan and India, this Saudi stage is strategically adventurous.”
The government of Narendra Modi of India was more circumspect, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noting that the government “will study his [the pact’s] Implications for national security and regional and global stability “. India also hoped that the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia” would keep in mind the interests and mutual sensitivities “.
Not all analysts are alarmed, saying that Delhi could overestimate the risks and then second trading partner And a large buyer of Saudi oil.
Michael Kugelman, analyst of foreign policy, warns against reading the agreement. This “does not hinder India in a direct way,” he told the BBC. Saudi Arabia, with its own links with India, is “not about to engage in hostile reprisals against India,” he said.
However, by integrating Pakistan into the safety architecture of the Middle East, the “Check Pamata India” agreement and leaves its neighbor anchored to three customers – China, Turkey and now Saudi Arabia, said Kugelman. China and Turkey have provided weapons to Pakistan in its recent conflict with India.
Others argue that the real meaning of the pact lies less in any immediate threat to India and more on how it reshapes regional alignments.
Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador who is currently a researcher at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC and at the Anwar Gargash diplomatic academy in Abu Dhabi, BBC told India's concerns extend to “multiple fronts”.
He warned that the pact could make Saudi Arabia what the United States was in Pakistan during the Cold War – “a country with the economic muscle to help Pakistan build its soldiers to compete with India”.
Much depends, notes Mr. Haqqani, on how the pact defines “the aggression” and “the aggressor” and if Riyadh and Islamabad see an eye for the eye. He also warned that this could submit hard and diplomatic ties of India hard -won with Riyadh.
But not everyone considers the pact as a change of game.
“This pact is simply the formalization of a long-standing Saudi-Pakistani understanding that dates back to the 1960s,” said Mddassir Quamar of the Center for West Asian Studies at Jawaharlal University in Delhi Nehru.
Indeed, the two countries share a resilient relationship rooted in defense ties – deployments of Pakistani troops in the 1960s to commandos helping to stifle the siege of the Mosque of Mecca in 1979.
Riyadh has since Bought Pakistani weaponscounted on his officers to Build the Saudi Air ForceAnd cultivated Pakistan as an ideological ally and a security partner. In 2017, Riyadh had also operated a Head of the Pakistani army retired to direct his anti-Isis coalition sponsored by Saoudie.
Mr. Haqqani notes that Saudi political, economic and military support has supported this dependence for decades.
“Since the 1970s, Saudi Arabia has always supported Islamabad, storing with it during the 1965 And 1971 Wars With India, extending economic aid during the crisis, allowing delayed oil payments and maintaining a close military partnership, “he said.
Beyond the long -standing alliance, experts highlight a more important trigger: a faith in decline in the American security umbrella and an increasing doubt that it can – or will defend the Gulf in a crisis.
The recent attack on Israel, which rocked Qatar and other Gulf States, has strengthened the doubts of Riyadh – aggravated by its long -term rivalry with Iran – about relying only on Washington.
The agreement concerns less the commitments of the battlefield than the intention to report, explains Ahmed Aboudouh, associate researcher at Chatham House and principal researcher at the Emirate Policy Center.
“It is designed to transmit a message that Saudi Arabia diversifies its security partnership without compromising its defense cooperation with the United States,” Aboudouh told the BBC.
“Although the operational depth of the agreement is not clear, it indicates a change in the perception of the threat of Saudi Arabia, considering Iran and Israel as a threat, and benefiting from Pakistan's nuclear status to improve deterrence.”
For India, the pact can transport wider geopolitical echoes. As Mr. Aboudouh notes, India does not need to worry about the defense point of view.
The real risk, he told the BBC, is elsewhere: an enlarged alliance could harden in an “Islamic NATO”, complicating Delhi's strategy through trade, investment and strategic corridors in the Gulf.
For Pakistan, the Pact uses Saudi financial influence to stimulate its military capacities and the Riyadic soft power to obtain wider political support, leaving India to face Pakistan not only but a wider coalition of Muslim states, according to Aboudouh.
Mr. Kugelman says that the Pact inclines regional balance in favor of Pakistan. India, which avoids formal alliances and has seen links with Pakistan – a key American partner – again on nose, will have to recalibrate.
“Admittedly, this can count on close links with Russia, Israel, the Gulf States and the main Western partners such as France,” he adds. “But the problem concerns less the greatest Indian vulnerabilities than the growing forces of Pakistan.”
Even if the pact does not represent any threat of immediate security for India, experts say that this has not been a good perspective for Delhi diplomatically. It remains to be seen that it takes place, and Delhi will watch closely.
Follow BBC News India on Instagram,, YouTube, X And Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c147gkxyyrmo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Pak Vesta SL by five wickets to stay alive
- Rit goes to n ° 88 nationally in the ranking of the best American colleges the best colleges
- Nia Books Khalistani Pannun for having offered RS 11 Core to prevent the PM Modi from hoisting the Habs the Day I-Day
- Turkish Prez Erdogan again refers to the problem of cashmere in the address of the Unga
- Men's hockey to participate in 2026 Friendship four
- Alcohol increases the risk of dementia
- Türkiye shook 100 earthquakes in six hours; Sındırgı area in Epicalter from Swarm Swarm
- Global perspective: as the post-war period is dead, cooperate to open a new era
- Japan Open Tennis – Carlos Alcaraz on year 2025: 'The best season I have ever done so far'
- Oregon State Football misses this important feature that once defined the program
- California prohibits most ice agents wearing masks
- The PM Modles Condole The death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom”