Representative Adam Smith shakes hands with the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng before a meeting in the great people of Beijing on Monday.

The United States and China must maintain clear and open communications to avoid conflicts and solve global problems, a bipartite delegation of American legislators in Beijing said on Tuesday after meetings with senior officials.

Addressing journalists from the Chinese capital, the member of the Congress Adam Smith said that disagreements were inevitable, but that you need to set up mechanisms to be able to talk about these disagreements and resolve them in the most reasonable way possible.

Without any questions, China and the United States are the two most powerful countries in the world, said Smith, a member of the Chamber's Armed Services Committee. Our relationship will be the most consecutive relationship in what the world will look like for the decades to come.

The legislators visit Beijing, the first delegation of Congress in China since 2019, occurs a few days after US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping took himself by phone in their second exchange since Trump returned to power in January.

Trump said the appeal was very productive and welcomed progress in an agreement to transfer US US Office of Chinese Social Media Tiktok to a conglomerate that will dismiss the owner's key technology bytedance.

We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the Tiktok agreement, Trump wrote on his social platform Truth.

A woman passes in front of a Tik Tok logo in Beijing.

A Chinese reading of the call was however much more vague and has included any details on discussions on disputed issues such as fentanyl or rare earth exports.

Asked about this Tuesday, Smith said that it was clear that there were different priorities and misunderstandings on both sides, which stressed the importance of opening several ways of dialogue.

We have to be ready to start the process, he said. There are a lot of things that seem intractable and impossible, but once you really start talking about its incredible what you can do.

Relations between the United States and China have been on roller coaster in recent years. They reached an amount relating to the first stadiums of Mr. Trumps's first mandate, when he was celebrated in Beijing with a visit to the prohibited city, but things collapsed in the midst of trade disputes and the origins of the Pandemic of 17.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly asked for a rapprochement with China, but little progress has been made and the Democrat has maintained several difficult policies brought by Mr. Trump, who revived and redoubled his trade war with Beijing since his return to functions.

Negotiations are underway to find a sort of settlement to this dispute, which, earlier this year, saw the two parties impose massive prices on each other before accepting such measures and negotiating a trade agreement. Speaking alongside Mr. Smith on Tuesday, the United States ambassador to China David Lost said that the relationship between President XI and President Trump is very good and very encouraging at the moment.

He said that a meeting between the two leaders was chopped, in the near future, Trump suggested that they could meet at the next APEC summit in South Korea next month or at the start of next year.

Mr. Smith was joined in China by colleagues members of the Democrat Chamber Chrissy Houlahan and Ro Khanna, and the Republican Michael Baumgartner. He said that they had had robust and very useful meetings with senior Chinese officials, including Prime Minister Li Qiang, Defense Minister Dong Jun, and vice-president He Lifeng.

According to the Chinese state media, Dong said that the two parties had to ensure smooth military communication channels and take practical measures to promote stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral military relations, which Mr. Smith also stressed as a key priority.

China is the fastest and fastest military growth in the world's nuclear energy, said Smith. The United States has the largest soldier in the world and the largest nuclear arsenal. It is dangerous for us not to have regular communications on our capacities and our intentions, so we understand each other. And for calculation errors and misunderstandings do not lead to more important problems.

He has called China in particular to engage with the United States in discussions on nuclear disarmament, noting that Beijing has considerably increased its stock of atomic weapons in recent years.

I think that when you get up in the hundreds and almost a thousand nuclear weapons, it is time to start having a conversation on this subject, to make sure that we understand each other, and we do not fall into a kind of conflict, said Smith.

Competition is inevitable between major powers, he added, but the United States and China really have no fundamental and insoluble conflict.

We must be able to work together on some of these problems in our two countries, but also in the interest of the world, said Mr. Smith.