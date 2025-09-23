



The United States President Donald Trump said in the United Nations General Assembly that the War of Israel against Gaza was to stop immediately when he calls recent recognition of the Palestinian state by several Western countries a reward for Hamas.

We must immediately stop war in Gaza, Trump told World leaders in New York on Tuesday, adding that he is deeply committed to trying to guarantee a cease-fire.

He reiterated his call for captives held in Gaza to have returned home. We need to. We must negotiate peace. We have to recover the hostages. We want the 20 to return, he said, referring to the 20 of the remaining 48 captives that were still alive.

Those who support peace should be united to demand the release of captives, he told the general assembly.

As if to encourage continuous conflicts, part of this body seeks to unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state. The awards would be too big for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities, he said.

On the other hand, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that during a UN meeting aimed at relaunching the two -state solution that the State for Palestinians is a right, not a reward.

Sultan Barakat, professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, said that if Trump called for war to stop immediately, he didn't mention how.

He knows that the main reason for [the war] Supporting himself at the moment is the fact that he supports him, Barakat told Al Jazeera.

Gaza Truce Offer

Trump had little criticism for Israel, rather blaming the breakdowns in the ceasefire negotiations on Hamas. He insisted that Hamas, the Palestinian group which governed Gaza, repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace.

On the other side of the talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was continuously accused of blocked the cease-fire negotiations since Israel launched his war against Gaza in October 2023.

Israel has targeted Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, this month while Palestinian leaders met there to discuss the last truce proposal presented by the United States.

The Israeli Prime Minister broke the last ceasefire with Hamas in mid-March and imposed a total blockage of the Gaza Strip, triggering the deaths of famine and famine.

The Palestinian group refuted on Tuesday any responsibility for the failure to conclude an agreement to put an end to the war in Gaza. We have never been an obstacle to the conclusion of an agreement, he said in a statement.

The American administration, mediators and the world know that Netanyahu is the only obstructionist in all attempts to reach an agreement.

Hamas said it was ready for a truce that would lead to the release of Palestinian captives and prisoners in Israeli prisons and a withdrawal from the Israeli army in Gaza, but Netanyahu refused to commit a complete withdrawal. This month, Netanyahu decided to grasp Gaza City, launching an invasion of the soil that killed hundreds of Palestinians and inappropriate thousands.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched his war. The United States has been strongly criticized for continuing to arm Israel in a war that a United Nations Commission described as equivalent to the genocide.

Trump also devoted part of his speech to the general assembly to Iran, describing Tehran as the number one sponsor in the world of terror. He promised that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon.

Three months ago in operation Midnight Hammer, seven American B-2 bombers lost 30,000 lb [13,600kg] Each bomb on key nuclear installations by Irans, completely erases everything. No other country on earth could have done what we did, said Trump.

While the American president said that the operation had demolished the Nuclear Enrichment capacity of Irans, an evaluation of the American defense later suggested that the strike delayed only the nuclear progress of Irans of several months.

Nobel Peace Nobel

The American president gave his comments a few minutes after Brazilian President Luiz Lula Da Silva had spoken, denouncing authoritarianism, environmental destruction and inequalities, a contrast in the tone with assets on the occasion on unilateral force, nationalism and grievances.

Trump began his speech by targeting the televimmer and a broken elevator he said that he had met at the UN headquarters before moving on to his administration as supervising an economic success in the United States.

At several times, Trump returned to his file on foreign policy, saying that he had ended seven different wars and suggesting that his achievements justified the Nobel Peace Prize. Everyone says that I should get a Nobel Peace Prize for these achievements, he said before adding that he did not care about the awards, only lives.

Taking a search in the UN, Trump said the world body was not getting closer to its potential. I had to put an end to the wars instead of the United Nations, he said.

While the Ukrainian conflict rumbles, Trump argued that war would never have started if I was president. He described his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a good one, but said that the invasion of Moscow did not show Russia well.

He criticized Europe for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas despite sanctions, calling on embarrassing practice, and he distinguished China and India as primary donors of the Russian war effort.

Everyone thought that Russia would win in three days, but that is not the case, said Trump by urging European Union nations to impose prices in Moscow.

Attacks on immigration and the UN

While the UN strikes that experts describe as one of the most volatile periods of its 80th anniversary, Trump used the platform to attack the institution itself, accusing the body of finance an assault against Western countries and their borders. He said the organization helped illegal foreigners enter the United States by providing food, shelter, transport and debit cards.

The international organization for migration, a United Nations agency, provides assistance through disbursement cards and transport programs, but in coordination with governments not to facilitate irregular border passages.

In Europe, Trump warned of what he called an invasion of immigrants and targeted the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, wrongly affirming that the Muslim politician wanted to impose Islamic law.

The American president described the migration and renewable energies of the greatest threat to the free world. He said that some countries were going to hell their border policies while qualifying climate change the greatest stupid work.

In closing, I just want to repeat that immigration and the high cost of so-called green renewable energies destroy a large part of the free world and a large part of our planet, he said.

He also renewed attacks on climate policies and accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of having helped smuggling drugs.

Later Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet Guterres as well as leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, the EU and a group of Middle East and Asia. He will organize a reception for more than 100 world leaders before returning to Washington, DC.

