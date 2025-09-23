Politics
American-chinese discussions on the “ huge '' of Boeing could be the centerpiece of the trade agreement
The United States and China are in the last stages of negotiations for an “huge” Boeing (BA) aircraft agreement which could be found as a “centerpiece” of a broader trade agreement between nations.
It is a huge order, and it is very important for the president. Very important for Boeing. I think it is very important for China, the American ambassador in China David Lost on Tuesday said.
Boeing worked on the finalization of an agreement with China to sell up to 500 planes. The order has been in preparation for years.
In other trade -related developments in China, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Chinese buyers had reserved at least 10 Argentinian soy cargoes, bringing another blow to American farmers who have been excluded from their main market and struck by low prices.
The United States and China have made progress towards various contours of a broader agreement for a Friday call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said that after this call, the countries had concluded an agreement to run the Tiktok application in the United States, the White House, later appointing Oracle (ORCL) as part of the investor consortium.
Trump said the two leaders planned to carry out a series of meetings in the coming months, Ben Werschkul in Yahoo Finance reported, with the first meeting at the top of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in South Korea, scheduled for October 30. 1 and 1
In the background, the Supreme Court examines a legal challenge to high issues at President Trump's prices, creating a resolution this fall.
The rates at stake are the “reciprocal” radical rates, the functions specific to the country that Trump described at different stages this year (which you can see in the graph above). These tasks range from 10% to 50%. Trump used a 1977 law known as “IEPA” the international law on the economic powers of emergency to justify the taxation of prices.
The Court of Appeal allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves through the legal process.
Find out more: What Trump's prices mean for the economy and your wallet
Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.
