Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom and its allies did not have the will and leadership and the feeling of emergency to do more to help Ukraine.

Speaking when opening an exhibition entitled Indomitable Ukraine on Tuesday evening, the former Prime Minister said that the United Kingdom was still worried about the consequences of his support.

He asked why frozen Russian assets are still not used to finance the war effort, why the United Kingdom still buys uranium in Russia, why it did not sanction the Russian energy company Rosneft and why it did not impose secondary sanctions on those who still buy hydrocarbons from Russia.

Mr. Johnson said: I'll tell you why. This is because it was always worried about the consequences, and because we always fundamentally miss the will and leadership and the feeling of emergency to do so.

When you consider the immensity of their sacrifice (Ukrainians), there is absolutely no excuse for our continuous vacillation.

The Ukrainians, my friends, will win. Ukraine will win. It is a war for independence. They are fighting for their land, they fight for their condition.

It is a war of independence, and in the end, the wars of independence end only a way, but it will end everything if we finally discover the collective will and the courage that we must give to the Ukrainians what they need.

Johnson called to unlock frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine fight the forces of Vladimir Poutines.

He said: Why is it still the case that the $ 300 billion (221 billion) of Poutine assets have frozen in a bank account in Brussels, and none of the world's diplomats, none of the world's foreign ministers seems to unlock it, to do this?

A heckling in the crowd shouted: Why didn't you do it?, What did Mr. Johnson replied: Unfortunately, as I think some of you may know, I have been removed from functions before I can do so, tragically.

The former Prime Minister also seemed to suggest that British soldiers should be sent to Ukraine areas.

He said: We are talking about the volunteer coalition. Well, if they are really ready, I can tell you, I just went to Ukraine, like many of you, why do we not send them now in the many safe parts of Ukraine to argue that it is the Ukrainians who decide which foreign troops come on their soil?

They should be symbolically there to assert that it is the Ukrainians who decide which foreign troops come in their soil and not Vladimir Putin.

The Coalition of the Will is an international effort to support Ukraine towards sustainable peace, including 31 countries and led by the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine.

According to a leak in the Russian media last year of a top secret call involving German Air Force officers, there can already be British soldiers on the ground in Ukraine, the forces of Kievs to draw long -range storm shadow missiles.

Earlier in the evening, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, thanked the deceased British for the fighting for Ukraine.

He said: Among those who choose the side of life, the British citizens who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Addressing their families, many of whom were in the room, he said: I mean that your sacrifice is not in vain. It has become the smiles of our children who live. Thank you so much.

The mother of a young man who went to Ukraine to fight told the AA news agency that her son had the heart of stopping this injustice.

Michaela Tarmey, whose son Marlyn Christopher Tarmey died in Ukraine in June at the age of 20, said: he was still like, I'm going to go there. I'm going to go.

Obviously, I didn't want to, but I supported it, because if you don't support them, they stop contact.

She said that her ex-husband called her three months after their son went to Ukraine to tell him that the police had gone to his home and told him that Marlyn was missing.